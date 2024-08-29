Nearly 2,000 Christian Youth in Iraq Gather for Prayer, Faith Formation

Archbishop Warda affirmed that love is not merely the sum of romantic feelings but rather the actions we take to deserve the love of others.

Nearly 2,000 young people from Christian youth groups across Iraq gathered for the seventh annual Ankawa Youth Gathering held Aug. 22–24 in the Mar Elia Shrine Courtyard in Ankawa-Erbil.

The event was sponsored by the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil and held in the Mar Elia Shrine Courtyard in Ankawa-Erbil and its theme, “Joy of Love,” was inspired by Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation on love within the family.

Bashar Matti Warda, the Chaldean archbishop of Erbil and patron of the gathering, delivered the welcoming address. He emphasized the significance of this year’s theme, explaining that it reflects the very identity of God: a trinity of love, inseparable and interdependent. Warda stressed that without one element, the others lose their meaning.

“Through Pope Francis’ teachings, we seek to free ourselves from misconceptions that have tarnished the beauty of our fundamental purpose: to love and be loved,” Archbishop Warda said. “We must reject the distortions that our human frailty has imposed on love, reducing it to mere fleeting pleasure, temporary commitment, or a simple contract where we seek minimal input for maximum benefit from our partners. It’s crucial to understand that everyone yearns to receive love before they can fully give it.”

Archbishop Warda affirmed that love is not merely the sum of romantic feelings but rather the actions we take to deserve the love of others. He cited the biblical story of Isaac, referring to Isaac’s patience and his arduous labor for 14 years to win Rachel’s heart, whom he believed God had chosen for him.

A message from the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was read before the participants. Addressed to the Chaldean archbishop of Erbil, Cardinal Parolin conveyed Pope Francis’ delight in the annual gathering of young people there.

The Pope reassured them of his prayers, hoping they would find inspiration in “the spirituality of family life and relationships.” He also expressed his spiritual connection to all participants. The Holy Father entrusted them and their loved ones “to the care of the Holy Family in heavenly Nazareth,” joyfully bestowing his blessing “as a token of wisdom, joy, and peace in the Lord.”

Young people gather at the seventh annual Ankawa Youth Gathering 2024 held Aug. 22–24, 2024, in Ankawa-Erbil, Iraq. The event was sponsored by the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil and its theme, “Joy of Love,” was inspired by Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation on love within the family. Credit: Photo courtesy of Ankawa Youth Gathering 2024 Facebook page

The opening ceremony began with an evening of hymns by the choir of Mar Yousuf Cathedral and concluded with another performance by Lebanese singer Christian Najjar. The event also included panel discussions.

The event’s program included several lectures on family-related topics in the context of contemporary challenges, presented by both religious and lay speakers from Iraq and Lebanon. In addition to cultural and recreational activities, participants visited monasteries, churches, cultural centers, and archaeological sites.

The lectures focused on key themes from Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), including the role of education in fostering loving and joyful families, addressing common family issues, and the importance of forgiveness in healing wounds.

Young people perform at the seventh annual Ankawa Youth Gathering held Aug. 22–24, 2024, in in Ankawa-Erbil, Iraq. The event was sponsored by the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil and its theme, “Joy of Love,” was inspired by Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation on love within the family. Credit: Photo courtesy of Ankawa Youth Gathering 2024 Facebook page

As the largest Christian youth gathering in Iraq, the Ankawa Youth Gathering has been organized annually by the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil since 2018. It serves as a vital platform for strengthening connections among young people and deepening their faith and solidarity.

The event concluded with a communal celebration of the holy Mass at Mar Yousuf Cathedral in Ankawa, Erbil.