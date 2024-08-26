Marian Procession in Tunisia Brings Catholics and Muslims Together

Every year in the heart of North Africa, the country of Tunisia offers a unique spectacle: an annual procession honoring the Virgin Mary known locally as “Khorja el Madonna” — the “procession of Our Lady” — which testifies to religious tolerance and coexistence in a region where Christians often go unnoticed due to their small numbers and limited public presence.

Clergy lead the “Khorja el Madonna” — the “procession of Our Lady” — in Tunis, Tunisia, to honor the Virgin Mary on Aug. 15, 2024. Credit: Sts. Augustine and Fidelis Parish in La Goulette, Tunis

Despite the rise of extremist Islamic movements in the early 2010s, the centuries-old tradition persists every August in the streets of Tunisia. In a rare display for North Africa, hundreds of Christians walk unimpeded through La Goulette, north of Tunis, carrying a flower-adorned statue of the Virgin Mary to celebrate the feast of the Assumption on Aug. 15.

Muslim participation amplifies the procession’s significance. The “Khorja el Madonna” symbolizes harmony in a country where Christians constitute a small minority of approximately 25,000 to 30,000 faithful, predominantly Catholics.

Christians and Muslims unite

The tradition began in the late 19th century when Sicilian migrants from Trapani brought a statue of the Virgin Mary to Tunisia. Today, Tunisians proudly refer to the “Virgin of Trapanic” as the “Virgin of Tunis.”

For the procession, hundreds of faithful gather at the Church of Sts. Augustine and Fidelis in La Goulette to carry the statue of the Virgin Mary. They embark on a brief procession before returning the statue to its place of origin.

Catholics and Muslims gather every year for the “Khorja el Madonna” — the “procession of Our Lady” — in Tunis, Tunisia. Credit: Sts. Augustine and Fidelis Parish in La Goulette, Tunis

Participants engage in prayers and Masses during the time of the event. The procession unfolds annually in peace and tranquility, unhindered by the state or other religious groups. On the contrary, non-Christian locals eagerly anticipate and support the celebration. Many non-Catholic Christian diasporas, especially African migrants, join the procession.

Origins of Christians in Tunisia

Despite their minority status, Christian Tunisians remain committed to their homeland. The Catholic Church closely monitors their situation, working to protect them by fostering strong relationships with local authorities.

In 2007, the Tunisian government reported to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination that most Christian Tunisians have roots in sub-Saharan Africa and are predominantly Catholic, with smaller numbers of Protestants and Orthodox.

Historically, Christianity has been the primary religious minority in Tunisia. Today, this minority consists of three distinct groups: Tunisian Christians of European descent and European Christians residing permanently in Tunisia; Christian migrants from sub-Saharan Africa; and Tunisian converts from Islam to Christianity.

The procession of “Our Lady of Trapani” in La Goulette, Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug. 15, 2024. Credit: Sts. Augustine and Fidelis Parish in La Goulette, Tunis

Like other North African countries, Tunisia is experiencing a growing movement of conversions from Islam to Christianity, as confirmed by local civil society organizations. Although Tunisia does not criminalize religious conversions, social taboos exert immense pressure on Tunisian converts, forcing them to practice their faith behind closed doors out of fear of stigmatization, family rejection, and even violence.

This article was first published by ACI Mena, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, and has been translated and adapted by CNA.