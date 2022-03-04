Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/major-archbishop-many-seeing-luminous-angels-over-the-land-of-ukraine

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Major Archbishop: Many Seeing ‘Luminous Angels Over the Land of Ukraine’

Social media users have shared unverified images purporting to show cloud formations resembling angels in Kyiv.

Statue inside Sacré-Cœur in Paris, France.
Statue inside Sacré-Cœur in Paris, France. (photo: Unsplash)
CNA Staff World

The leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said on Friday that “many people” have told him that they have seen “luminous angels over the land of Ukraine.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk was speaking in a video message recorded on March 4 in the besieged Ukrainian capital Kyiv, whose patron saint is St. Michael the Archangel.

“Here in Kyiv we perceive that the patron of our city is the Archangel Michael who with the cry ‘Who is like God?’ cast into the abyss Lucifer — the one who rose up against God’s truth and was the leader of the diabolical armies,” he said.

“We perceive today that the Archangel Michael together with the whole Heavenly Host is fighting for Ukraine. So many people from throughout Ukraine are turning to me saying that they saw luminous angels over the land of Ukraine.”

He added: “Today we pray: O Archangel Michael and all the Powers of Heaven, fight for Ukraine! Cast down that devil who is attacking us and killing us, bringing devastation and death!”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk records a video message on March 4, 2022. Screenshot from news.ugcc.ua.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk records a video message on March 4, 2022. Screenshot from news.ugcc.ua.

Social media users have shared unverified images purporting to show cloud formations resembling angels in Kyiv.

The city’s association with the Archangel Michael dates back to the medieval era, when the saint featured on the seals of the grand princes of Kievan Rus.

The capital’s coat of arms depicts the Archangel holding a flaming sword and a shield, and a sculpture of the saint stands atop the Lach Gates at Independence Square.

Sightings of angels have been reported in previous wars. A famous example is the Angel of Mons, which was said to have protected British soldiers during World War I’s Battle of Mons in Belgium in 1914. Despite scant evidence, the story captured the British public’s imagination and continues to attract interest today.

Father Emil Kapaun in 1943 (r) and an anonymous 18th-century painting of a guardian angel

Father Emil Kapaun and Guardian Angels (Oct. 2)

Father Emil Kapaun, the Korean War military chaplain, prisoner of war and Medal of Honor recipient has finally returned home to Kansas, where his remains were laid to rest Sept. 29. Today Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen shares the story of Father Kapaun’s heroism, his journey home and the impact of his life on so many across the nation. Also, Happy Feast of the Guardian Angels! On this special day we’ll learn more from Msgr. Charles Pope about the mission of the angels.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up