Earth Day: 10 Quotes From Pope Francis On Creation, Care for the Environment

Pope Francis, who died on April 21 in Rome at the age of 88, had a special love for creation and urged the faithful to take care of the environment throughout his pontificate.

In May 2015, he published Laudato Si’, an encyclical focusing on care for the environment that includes topics such as global warming and environmental degradation. He then released a follow-up document to the encyclical on Oct. 4, 2023, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, to address current issues.

In remembrance of the Holy Father’s message urging the faithful to take action to protect the natural environment and to celebrate Earth Day, marked every year on April 22, here are 10 quotes from Pope Francis on creation and care for the environment:

“Nature is a magnificent book in which God speaks to us and grants us a glimpse of his infinite beauty and goodness. Rather than a problem to be solved, the world is a joyful mystery to be contemplated with gladness and praise” (Laudato Si’, 12).

“Take good care of creation. St. Francis wanted that. People occasionally forgive, but nature never does. If we don’t take care of the environment, there’s no way of getting around it” (Meeting with the president of Ecuador, April 22, 2013).

“You are called to care for creation not only as responsible citizens but also as followers of Christ! Respect for the environment means more than simply using cleaner products or recycling what we use. These are important aspects, but not enough. We need to see, with the eyes of faith, the beauty of God’s saving plan, the link between the natural environment and the dignity of the human person” (Meeting with Young People, Santo Tomás University, Manila, Jan. 18, 2015).

“The entire material universe speaks of God’s love, God’s boundless affection for us. Soil, water, mountains: Everything is a caress of God” (Laudato Si’, 84).

“The Eucharist is itself an act of cosmic love: Yes, cosmic! Because even when it is celebrated on the humble altar of a country church, the Eucharist is always in some way celebrated on the altar of the world. The Eucharist joins heaven and earth; it embraces and penetrates all creation” (Laudato Si’, 236).

“As stewards of God’s creation, we are called to make the earth a beautiful garden for the human family. When we destroy our forests, ravage our soil, and pollute our seas, we betray that noble calling” (Meeting with Young People, Santo Tomás University, Manila, Jan. 18, 2015).

“May the relationship between man and nature not be driven by greed, to manipulate and exploit, but may the divine harmony between beings and creation be conserved in the logic of respect and care” (General Audience, April 22, 2015).

“The human family has received from the Creator a common gift: nature … Nature, in a word, is at our disposition and we are called to exercise a responsible stewardship over it. Yet so often we are driven by greed and by the arrogance of dominion, possession, manipulation, and exploitation; we do not preserve nature; nor do we respect it or consider it a gracious gift which we must care for and set at the service of our brothers and sisters, including future generations” (Message for the World Day of Peace, 2014).

“Creation is not a property, which we can rule over at will; or, even less, is the property of only a few: Creation is a gift, it is a wonderful gift that God has given us, so that we care for it and we use it for the benefit of all, always with great respect and gratitude” (General Audience, March 21, 2014).

“We received this world as inheritance from past generations, but also as a loan from future generations, to whom we will have to return it!” (Remarks, Meeting with Political, Business, and Community Leaders, Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015).