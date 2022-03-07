City Council Pulls Consideration of ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’ From Agenda in Alexandria, Virginia

The mayor pulled the item from the agenda for the March 8 meeting.

The Alexandria City Council will no longer be considering a resolution to honor abortionists, after the city’s mayor pulled the item from the agenda for the March 8 meeting.

“The proclamation has now been pulled from the agenda on Tuesday at my request,” said Democratic Mayor Justin Wilson in an email that was obtained by the website The Daily Wire March 4.

The docket for the Legislative Meeting of the Alexandria City Council no longer includes item No. 7, which would have designated March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.”

Alexandria’s Catholic community immediately spoke out against the proposed proclamation.

The Basilica of St. Mary, located in Alexandria, encouraged its parishioners to contact the city council about the proclamation. Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, released a statement condemning the proclamation, as well.

Bishop Burbidge called on residents of Alexandria “to express their opposition to this proclamation” and for everyone else in the diocese to “proclaim the Gospel of Life by word and example.”

According to the now-rescinded proclamation, “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” was to “celebrate the courage, compassion, and the high-quality care that abortion providers and clinic staff provide” and to honor the memory of Dr. David Gunn. Gunn, an abortionist, was murdered on March 10, 1993, outside of the Pensacola Women's Medical Services abortion facility.

His killer, Michael Frederick Griffin, reportedly yelled, “Don’t kill any more babies” before fatally shooting Gunn. Griffin was sentenced to life in prison.

“Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” which is also known as the “National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers,” is a national campaign that was started in 1996 by the Abortion Care Network to honor Gunn. Gunn is believed to be the first abortionist to be murdered by someone looking to prevent further abortions.

Since Gunn’s murder, three other abortionists have been murdered in the United States.