Northern Virginia Bishop Urges Alexandria Not to Observe Day Honoring Abortionists

Bishop Burbidge called on residents of Alexandria ‘to express their opposition to this proclamation,’ and for everyone else in the diocese to ‘proclaim the Gospel of LIfe by word and example.’

ARLINGTON, Va. — Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington spoke out against a proposed proclamation that would establish March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” in the diocese’s second-largest city.

The Alexandria City Council is set to consider a proclamation on March 8 which would recognize March 10, 2022 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” which would “celebrate the courage, compassion, and the high-quality care that abortion providers and clinic staff provide.”

The Diocese of Arlington includes 21 counties and seven independent cities in Northern Virginia, including Alexandria.

Bishop Burbidge called on residents of Alexandria “to express their opposition to this proclamation,” and for everyone else in the diocese to “proclaim the Gospel of LIfe by word and example.”

“Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” which is also known as the “National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers,” was started in 1996 by the Abortion Care Network. March 10 is the anniversary of the murder of abortionist Dr. David Gunn.

Gunn was murdered on March 10, 1993, outside of the Pensacola Women's Medical Services abortion facility.

His killer, Michael Frederick Griffin, reportedly yelled “don’t kill any more babies” before fatally shooting Gunn. Griffin was sentenced to life in prison.

Gunn is believed to be the first abortionist murdered in the United States to prevent future abortions. Since his murder, three other abortionists have been killed.