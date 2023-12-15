Christmas 2023: Best Catholic Gifts For the Hard-to-Shop-for Person This Year

Looking for unique gifts, here's some great options for under the tree this year...

As Christmas approaches, we may still be in search of unique gifts for people on our lists, so to help you find that special something for the hard-to-shop-for loved ones in your life, we’ve compiled a list of Catholic gifts that are bound to be appreciated by all.

Religious Roast Coffee

For any coffee lovers on your list, a bag of coffee from Religious Roast is the way to go. Pick from seven different flavors including cinnamon hazelnut, caramel, a breakfast blend, and several dark and medium roasts.

Word on Fire Bible

The Word on Fire Bible is a gorgeous gift and keepsake. It includes beautiful Catholic works of art and commentary from Bishop Robert Barron, the Church Fathers, and many of the saints. It is great for new readers of the Bible as well as for someone who has read the Bible many times before.

A St. Michael the Archangel charm from Tiny Saints. Credit: Tiny Saints

Tiny Saints charms

A great stocking stuffer that will bring a smile to anyone’s face is a keychain from Tiny Saints. These tiny charms of cartoon-style saints are a fun gift idea, and with over 200 saints to choose from you’re bound to find the saint you’re looking for.

Kerygma Candle & Co. incense

Do you know someone who loves the smell of incense? Consider gifting them a bag of church incense from Kerygma Candle & Co. This bag of incense is hand-blended using imported resin incense from Italy to replicate the scent of church at home.

The Every Sacred Sunday Mass Journal for the 2023-2024 liturgical year. Credit: Every Sacred Sunday

Every Sacred Sunday Mass journal

The Mass journal from Every Sacred Sunday includes the full Catholic Mass readings for every Sunday and solemnity in the 2023-2024 liturgical year and has space for notes, prayer intentions, and reflections after each week’s readings. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves to jot things down during Sunday homilies or highlight verses that stick out to him or her from the readings.

Men’s products from Catholic Balm Co.

For any man on your shopping list, a product from Catholic Balm Co. is a great option. Their products, which include beard balm, lip balm, beard oil, and lotion bars, are handmade and use all-natural ingredients.

Saint-themed socks from Sock Religious. Credit: Sock Religious

Sock Religious

Who doesn’t love a pair of socks? Sock Religious has a large selection of saint-themed socks that are made in the United States, and a portion of production goes to those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis. Choose from St. Joseph, St. Michael, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Padre Pio, and many more.

Litany’s Mary, Mother of the Church scarf

The Mary, Mother of the Church scarf from Litany is a beautiful, pure silk scarf that combines florals and the Blessed Mother. The scarf can be worn year-round and goes well with a variety of outfits.

The Our Lady of Tenderness icon from House of Joppa. Credit: House of Joppa

House of Joppa’s Our Lady of Tenderness icon

The Our Lady of Tenderness icon from House of Joppa depicts the Blessed Mother holding a young Jesus carved in solid wood. This beautiful image can be placed anywhere and serves as a reminder of the Blessed Mother’s unconditional love for each of us.

Blessed Is She rosary

A rosary always makes a nice gift for anyone on your list. Blessed is She has several hand-crafted rosaries to choose from such as the Our Lady of Guadalupe rosary, the St. Joseph rosary, the St. Teresa of Ávila rosary, the St. Maximilian Kolbe rosary, and more.

CORDA candles

CORDA offers a wide selection of handcrafted candles inspired by the lives of the saints. For example “Carpenter Shop,” inspired by St. Joseph, is infused with the smells of leather and sawdust, while “Fiat” honors Our Lady of the Annunciation and is a mix of strawberries and acacia wood.

The Stations of Cross cards from Theology of Home. Credit: Theology of Home

Theology of Home Stations of the Cross cards

Stations of the Cross cards from Theology of Home are a great gift that can be used to pray the Stations of the Cross on the go. They can easily be tucked away into a purse or glove compartment of a car so they can be used wherever you are.

The Creche Christmas Cookie mold from Mother & Home. Credit: Mother & Home

Mother & Home Christmas cookie mold

Do you have someone who loves to bake on your shopping list? The Creche Christmas Cookie Mold from Mother & Home is made from a resin and wood composite and comes with a 12-page booklet of Springerle and Speculaas cookie recipes.

Konjo Designs saint quote mugs

A coffee mug with an inspiring quote from St. Thérèse of Lisieux or one with a famous quote of St. Padre Pio is a great gift for those who love to enjoy a warm beverage on a cold winter day. Both mugs from Konjo Designs come in an 11-ounce size, are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and are made of durable ceramic.