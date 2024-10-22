‘Children Helping Children’: Missionary Childhood Association Helps Youth Become Evangelists

At the center of the work is an effort to ensure children are both catechized in the faith and ready to follow the Christian mandate of service to others.

A special Mass in Los Angeles last week celebrated the “missionary spirit” of children in the U.S., with hundreds of youth gathering to mark the efforts of the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) and its work in turning children into champions of the faith.

The Los Angeles Missionary Childhood Association held its annual Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Oct. 16 “to honor the contributions of local youth in supporting underserved children worldwide,” the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said in a press release.

Children participate in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual Missionary Childhood Association Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: Archdiocese of Los Angeles

The MCA, also known as the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood, is tasked with “developing a spirit and a missionary leadership” among children, one that “drives them to share the faith and material benefits, especially with children who are most in need.”

It is one of the four Pontifical Mission Societies, an umbrella group of Catholic missionary groups under the Pope’s authority.

The MCA encourages children to “pray every day for the other children and for the spread of the Gospel message.” It also works to help children become evangelists and spread the Catholic faith.

Financial contributions, meanwhile, are collected by local and national chapters and sent to a universal fund at the Vatican “to be redistributed to millions of needy children in every corner of the world.”

Alixandra Holden, the director of the Missionary Childhood Association in the United States, told CNA the organization’s motto is “Children helping children.”

Father Frederick Byaruhanga preaches at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual Missionary Childhood Association Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: Archdiocese of Los Angeles

The MCA works with diocesan mission offices, she said, to promote “parish education, material and prayerful support for the missions,” and other evangelization efforts. Every U.S. diocese has a mission office — though they may be called different names — and many promote the MCA’s work and help raise funds for its efforts.

“We’re tasked at the end of each Mass to go out and tell all nations,” Holden said. “We want to bring the stories of the Church to the children in our schools.”

The MCA’s primary task, she said, is “education” of the Catholic faith and of the need to help and serve disadvantaged children around the world.

“We want to show kids they still have the ability to help around the world, through their prayers and sacrifices,” she said.

The Los Angeles Archdiocese said this month that fundraisers over the past year raised $85,855.19 for the cause.

That money will go in part toward funding the Diocesan Center for Children Development and the Next Generation Home in Ghana, “where hundreds of children living in the streets are provided meals and education, and whenever possible, reintegration with their families,” the archdiocese said.

Children congregate at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual Missionary Childhood Association Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: Archdiocese of Los Angeles

On its website, meanwhile, the Pontifical Mission Societies points to MCA projects that include the repainting of a parish school in Chad, a poultry farming project in Zambia, and child faith formation efforts in Bangladesh, among others.

The roots of the association, Holden said, go back to the 19th century, when French Bishop Charles de Forbin-Janson consulted with Pauline Jaricot, the foundress of the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith, on how to inspire missionary zeal in children.

“For the last 200 years this has been growing into what it is today, which is really lived through the children of the U.S. and European countries,” Holden said.

At the center of the work is an effort to ensure children are both catechized in the faith and ready to follow the Christian mandate of service to others.

On the Vatican’s website, the organization says it promotes “children praying for children, children evangelizing children, children helping children worldwide.”

“We need to educate them on what their capabilities are,” Holden said, “and who is out there, and who our brothers and sisters are that we need to show love for.”