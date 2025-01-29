Cardinal Dolan: Vance’s Remarks On Bishops and Immigration ‘Scurrilous,’ ‘Very Nasty’

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York strongly criticized comments Vice President JD Vance made on Sunday questioning the motives of U.S. Catholic bishops in their efforts to serve migrants and resettle refugees, in which Vance suggested financial incentives were their driving force rather than compassion.

Vance, a Catholic who took office last week, was asked Jan. 26 about the bishops’ criticism of the Trump administration’s various new directives on immigration, specifically the government’s rescinding of a policy that previously restricted immigration arrests at “sensitive locations” such as churches.

“I think that the [U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops] needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line?” Vance replied.

Asked if he believed the U.S. bishops are “actively hiding criminals from law enforcement,” Vance argued that the USCCB has “not been a good partner in commonsense immigration enforcement that the American people voted for, and I hope, again, as a devout Catholic, that they’ll do better.”

Cardinal Dolan on Tuesday expressed frustration over Vance’s implication that the bishops’ pro-immigrant stance was merely a financial calculation, calling the comments “scurrilous” and “very nasty.”

“I was really disappointed with what he said on Face the Nation the other day. And I don’t mind telling you, somewhat hurt. This was not only harmful, this was inaccurate. You heard what he said: ‘Oh, the bishops, they’re pro-immigrant because of the bottom line, because they’re making money off this.’ That’s just scurrilous. It’s very nasty, and it’s not true,” Cardinal Dolan said, speaking on his weekly SiriusXM show Conversations with Cardinal Dolan.

Cardinal Dolan said the Church’s involvement in migration and refugee services is frequently at the behest of secular leaders such as mayors and governors, who he said recognize the Church’s ability to manage resources efficiently and transparently.

“You want to come look at our audits, which are scrupulously done? You think we make money caring for the immigrants? We’re losing it hand over fist … we’re not in a money-making business,” he continued.

Some political leaders and commentators have accused the U.S. bishops of complying with or facilitating illegal immigration through their refugee resettlement program, a charge the bishops have strongly denied. Critics have also scrutinized the large sums of money that the USCCB receives each year from the government to resettle refugees, which in recent years has been over $100 million a year.

The USCCB recently defended its long-standing refugee program as a “work of mercy,” pointing out that every person they help to resettle “is vetted and approved for the program by the federal government while outside of the United States” and reiterating that despite the large sums of money involved, the costs of refugee resettlement often exceed the government’s reimbursement.

In 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, the USCCB spent nearly $131 million on migration and refugee services, with nearly $130 million of that cost being covered by government grants, primarily from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of State.

Despite his disappointment, Cardinal Dolan expressed hope that Vance’s comments were uncharacteristic and not reflective of Vance’s usual thoughtful demeanor. Dolan also acknowledged, with appreciation, Vance’s supportive stances on Catholic family life and education.

“[From] a guy who has struck me as a gentleman and a thoughtful man, and from whom I’m still expecting great things — I hope it was an uncharacteristic moment. I thought it was a letdown,” the cardinal concluded.

The work of the U.S. bishops and the major humanitarian agency Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) as related to migrants and refugees has been vigorously debated in recent days amid the U.S. Office of Management and Budget’s new — and now-rescinded — spending freeze on federal grants to nonprofit organizations, first announced Jan. 27.

Catholic Charities, which is composed of 168 diocesan agencies, serves millions of people in need each year across the country by providing affordable housing, food, and disaster relief, as well as immigration services. In addition to donations and other sources, some Catholic Charities agency programs are partially funded through federal aid.

The president of CCUSA had this week urged the Trump administration to “rethink” its pause on federal funding, noting the “millions of Americans who rely on this life-giving support.”