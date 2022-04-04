Bishop Urges ‘Common Task of Healing’ After Sacramento Shooting

Six people died on April 3, and at least 12 more were wounded.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento encouraged city residents to engage in the work of communal healing and helping after a shooting left six dead on Sunday.

Multiple people opened fire in downtown Sacramento around 2am April 3. Six people died in the shooting, and at least 12 more were wounded.

“The suffering inflicted will continue to reverberate among all of us. As senseless as these bloody acts are, let us soberly resist becoming numb to the pain we now share in common,” Bishop Soto said.

“Remember to invest the necessary moral capital that comes from being good neighbors towards one another. As neighbors, we ache for the tragedy that has exploded on our streets. As neighbors, we must share in the common task of healing and helping. Only then can we restore hope and peace in our communities. This must be our unrelenting response whenever violence wreaks its havoc among us,” he added.

The bishop said that “as we approach the sacred days of Holy Week and the Easter Triduum, prayer, fasting and charitable works are the tools that Jesus gives to us so that we can cultivate in our communities a Springtime of mercy and harmony.”

Those killed in the shooting are Sergio Harris, DeVazia Turner, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez-Andrade.

Dandrae Martin was arrested April 4 in relation to the shooting, charged with assault with a deadly weapon and with possession of a firearm as a felon.