Bishop Zaidan Calls for ‘Lasting Peace’ in Holy Land Following Resumed Attacks in Gaza

Bishop Abdallah Elias Zaidan, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, is encouraging prayers and solidarity for the Holy Land as what he called the “devastation of Gaza” continues.

Bishop Zaidan, who leads the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, said in a USCCB statement that the resumed conflict “will have dire implications for any future civil society development in the region and will likely exacerbate existing tensions for another generation.”

On March 18, about two months after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced, Israel Defense Forces launched new attacks to pressure Hamas to release more hostages.

“I am deeply saddened that the ceasefire in Gaza, which had been implemented in January and carried with it the hope that this deadly conflict would end, has broken down and that violence has resumed with horrible consequences,” Bishop Zaidan said.

“I am also deeply saddened that there are still Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas,” Bishop Zaidan continued.

Bishop Zaidan urged the United States and other countries involved in the negotiations “to work for the immediate release of all [the] victims of the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks” and “to restore the ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.”

Bishop Zaidan expressed his support for a statement that Pope Francis recently wrote from Gemelli Hospital about the situation.

The Holy Father said: “While war only devastates communities and the environment, without offering solutions to conflicts, diplomacy and international organizations are in need of new vitality.”

Bishop Zaidan asked the U.S., the European Union, and aid organizations “to assist actively in forging the local bonds of human solidarity that will lay the foundation for a lasting peace in the region.”

“I take this opportunity,” Bishop Zaidan said, “even in the midst of this disappointing development, to reiterate our long-standing support for Israel and Palestine to live side by side as regional partners, working jointly for the development and prosperity of all peoples living in the lands of Our Lord’s life, death, and glorious resurrection.”

He concluded: “During this Lenten season, as we strive for an ever-deeper conversion, I invite all people of faith to pray for peace in the Holy Land.”