Baltimore Judge Rules ‘Baby Bonus’ Proposal Unconstitutional

The MCA plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Maryland.

A proposal aiming to create a $1,000 bonus that parents would receive upon the birth or adoption of a child in Baltimore is unconstitutional, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ruled on Friday.

If ultimately approved, the “baby bonus” measure would create a fund that would issue one-time $1,000 payments to parents in the city regardless of their income level, costing Baltimore at least $7 million annually.

The plan is reminiscent of others in countries around the world that offer various bonuses, whether in the form of cash or supplies, to new parents in order to help their children thrive and, in many cases, as an attempt to buoy low birth rates.

Led by the Maryland Child Alliance (MCA), a volunteer organization mainly composed of teachers, the measure garnered roughly 13,000 signatures and received approval in early July from the Baltimore City Board of Elections to appear on the November ballot.

Mayor Brandon Scott had asked to have the question thrown off the November ballot, however, arguing it exceeds the authority of the citizen and goes beyond their right to petition, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The MCA had argued in reply that the city would have discretion to make decisions about how to implement the baby bonus, including whether adoptive parents would be eligible as well as the source of the funds.

The judge ultimately sided with the city, saying the proposal would implement a policy that falls within the purview of the city council, not the citizenry, the Sun reported.

The MCA plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Maryland.

Despite the proposal’s apparently pro-life intentions, the measure’s website touts “Pro-Choice Maryland” as one of the groups that has endorsed the proposal. Maryland as a whole is one of several states that will vote on a constitutional amendment to expand abortion this fall.

CNA queried the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Maryland Catholic Conference for comment on the proposed baby bonus measure but did not receive a response.

The MCA says its push for the bonus program is driven by evidence that mitigating the significant financial costs of bringing home and caring for a newborn can lead to greater success for children and adults in the long run.

“The aim is to improve the well-being of children and families while also having long-term benefits for the economy as a whole,” the group says on its website.

“By voting YES on the upcoming November ballot, you can help improve the well-being of children and families in our community while also contributing to long-term economic benefits.”

Voters in Baltimore haven’t rejected a ballot question since 2004. Election Day is Nov. 5.