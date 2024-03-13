Attack on Coptic Monastery in South Africa Takes Lives of Three Monks

The Coptic Orthodox Church announced that three monks were attacked and murdered Tuesday in the Coptic monastery of St. Mark and St. Bishop Samuel the Confessor in Cullinan, South Africa, 18 miles east of the country’s capital, Pretoria.

In an official statement, the church said the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Father Takla El-Samouili, the diocesan vicar; Father Youstos Ava-Markos; and Father Mina Ava-Markosthree.

According to Reuters, all three victims were found with stab wounds while a fourth who survived alleged that he was hit by an iron rod before fleeing and hiding, said South African police spokesperson Col. Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The BBC reported that an Egyptian member of the church has been arrested as a possible suspect.

Pope Tawadros II, according to the church’s statement, is following the details of the incident closely, waiting to know its causes.