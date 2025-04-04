Arrest Made in Murder of Kansas Archdiocesan Priest

Father Arul Carasala was shot at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca on Thursday afternoon.

Police have arrested a man in connection with Thursday’s shooting death of a Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas.

Gary Hermesch was taken into custody at the Nemaha County Jail under suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Father Arul Carasala, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Father Carasala had been shot at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca on Thursday afternoon. The priest later died from his injuries at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, according to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The motive for the shooting was unclear as of Friday afternoon. An employee of the parish told The Associated Press that “an older man walked up to [Carasala] and shot him three times.”

Hermesch, 66, is reportedly a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Nemaha sheriff’s office were investigating the shooting as of Friday.

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann said in a Facebook post that Father Carasala “was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our archdiocese for over 20 years.”

“His love for Christ and his Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care,” the archbishop said. “His parishioners, friends, and brother priests will deeply miss him.”