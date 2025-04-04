Pope’s Condition Shows ‘Slight Improvement’ as Medical Care Continues

The 88-year-old Pontiff has improved his respiratory function, mobility and voice, while recent blood tests indicate a mild improvement in infection markers, Vatican officials said.

Pope Francis continues to show “slight improvement” in his respiratory condition as he receives ongoing medical care at the Vatican, according to the latest update from the Holy See Press Office on Friday.

Although the Pope still requires supplemental oxygen, his need for it has slightly decreased. During the day, he receives standard oxygen therapy, while high-flow oxygen is administered through nasal cannulas at night as needed.

Despite his health challenges, the Holy Father has maintained his working schedule, reported ACI Stampa, CNA’s Italian-language news partner.

On Wednesday, he participated remotely in the Mass by Cardinal Pietro Parolin commemorating the 20th anniversary of St. John Paul II’s death.

Vatican officials indicated it remains premature to discuss the Pope’s participation in upcoming Holy Week celebrations.

The next official press briefing on the Pope’s condition is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope’s mood remains positive as his pharmaceutical, motor and respiratory therapies continue. They also noted Sunday’s Angelus might be conducted differently compared to recent weeks, with more details expected on Saturday.

The Vatican has released the planned Holy Week schedule, which begins with Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 13 at 10 a.m. local time.