Angola Archbishop: ‘I Was On a List of People to Be Eliminated’

Angola’s first elections in 1992 were marred by violence, leading to a civil conflict that ended in 2002.

Archbishop José Manuel Imbamba of the Archdiocese of Saurimo in Angola has revealed that he was once on a list of people targeted for assassination for defending truth and justice.

In an interview with Radio Ecclesia on Jan. 7, the day he turned 60, Archbishop Imbamba recalled the dangers he faced in 2003 following Angola’s post-election conflict.

“My priestly life has been full of misunderstandings. I was ordained during a time of intense war in Luena, and I faced many difficulties,” the archbishop recounted.

“In 2003, during the post-electoral conflict, I was on a list of people to be eliminated,” he said.

Angola’s first elections in 1992 were marred by violence, leading to a civil conflict that ended in 2002.

“I have been threatened face to face by people due to my forthright discussions. These threats aim to intimidate and tarnish my image and that of the Church. However, I take full responsibility for everything I say. I am not anyone’s mouthpiece,” said Imbamba, who also serves as the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe.

He emphasized his mission to advocate for the rights of the marginalized and uphold human dignity, saying: “For the poor, marginalized, and those deprived of their rights, I will continue to fight in the name of the Gospel, of which I am a servant.”

Despite the sacrifices and challenges he faced in his 33 years of priesthood, Archbishop Imbamba described the ministry as a “beautiful and rewarding vocation.”

However, he admitted that much work remains to be done in combating societal injustice and fostering fraternity in the country.

“We have not fully awakened consciences or presented the truths needed to purify the inhuman tendencies we carry,” he said.

As Angola approaches its 50th independence anniversary, the archbishop expressed disappointment in the direction the country was taking.

“This is not the Angola our nationalist founders envisioned,” he said. “The bloodshed and sacrifices made were not for this reality.”

Archbishop Imbamba faulted the dominance of partisan interests over patriotism, calling for national unity.

“Patriotism should prevail. Angola’s interests must come before party interests,” he said. “Today, we serve political parties more than we serve our nation. It is time for our leaders to foster harmony and guide us out of this state of disarray, helping us rediscover our social, cultural, and national identity.”

“It is time to rethink our country, citizenship, ideologies, and vision for a just and inclusive nation,” he said.

Born in Boma, Moxico province, on Jan. 7, 1965, Imbamba was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Lwena in December 1991.