8 Churches Damaged by Earthquake in Mexico

A Catholic church in Tangamandapio and seven other Catholic churches were damaged in the state of Michoacán by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the Facebook page “Diocese of Zamora, Michoacán: History, Art and Tradition,” the earthquake that took place at 1:05pm local time damaged several places of worship but did not claim any lives of the local faithful.

“Let’s be ready to support our parishes in repairing the damage incurred, for the well-being and safety of the faithful who come to these places” and “to restore [the churches’] former appearance,” the diocese encouraged.

The following damage was reported:

A crack occurred in the façade of St. James the Apostle Church located in Tangamandapio.

The façade of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tacátzcuaro partially collapsed.

The side entrance of St. Joseph Chapel in Cotija was also damaged.

The interior ceiling of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Corupo partially collapsed.

The cross of the bell tower of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Zamora was cracked.

Some pieces fell from the interior walls and from the threshold of St. James the Apostle Church in Sahuayo.

Cement blocks broke loose and fell on the sanctuary and the nave, and cracks were seen inside St. Peter the Apostle Church in the town of Paracho.

Some cracks appeared in the belltowers of the Lord of Miracles Shrine in San Juan Nuevo, which caused the local priests to close access through the main door of the church.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 49 miles from the town of Coalcomán in the state of Michoacán.

So far, two people have reportedly died.

The earthquake, which was felt in other parts of the country such as Mexico City, occurred on the anniversary of two other major earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, which claimed many lives.

According to the BBC, for the anniversary of the two great earthquakes, a national earthquake drill had been carried out one hour before Monday’s earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued an alert.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.