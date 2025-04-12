Witness of Carlo Acutis Encourages Italian Millennials to Live Their Faith

Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint — he died at just 15 years old in 2006 — will be proclaimed a saint on April 27. He was a young man whose brief journey left an indelible mark on those who encountered his faith and his extraordinary devotion to the Eucharist. Carlo’s story continues to inspire people of all ages, particularly young people, demonstrating that holiness has no age or limitations. Three Italian young adults — millennials themselves — shared with the Register how Carlo’s example has influenced their lives, highlighting the relevance of his message in today’s world.

Paolo Maria Staffinati, 27, from Fano, Marche, who will soon begin his doctorate in dentistry, said Carlo’s Eucharistic devotion has changed his own spiritual life. “When I first read about his life, I was deeply struck by the strong bond Carlo had with the Eucharist from a very young age,” he said. “The more I tried to learn about him and get information, the more I understood that the source of everything for him was daily Mass and Eucharistic adoration. His relationship with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament inspired me to try to imitate him and, therefore, to base my faith journey and daily life on my relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist.”

Dorotea Carloni, 26, of Rome, who is pursuing a master's degree in accessory design, has also been inspired how Carlo focused on faith in the middle of the world. “What struck me was living in the world without belonging to the things of the world: surrendering unconditionally to loving the Other as Christ did.” This concept of living a life of faith without being overwhelmed by worldly things is a lesson Carloni has applied to her own life. “Carlo reminded me of how important it is to be a witness to Christ starting from the places that shape my daily life. Work, university and the usual meeting places for a young person of our age can be spaces to encounter God.”

Be Original

The theme of originality — Carlo said, “All people are born as originals, but most die as photocopies” — and the need to remain true to oneself is central to Carlo’s life and has deeply impacted Gloria Morandi, 31, from Cremona, Lombardy, who is a food technologist. “I first encountered Carlo Acutis … in the summer of 2020 during a pilgrimage to Assisi. We visited the tomb of Blessed Carlo Acutis, discovering his story, his life and his faith. I was very surprised, and I took home a phrase that still accompanies me today and that I began to hear more and more often from that moment: ‘Everyone is born original, but many die a copy.’ It reminded me that we are all born with a promise of a unique and special life.”

Gloria Morandi took this photo in Assisi, Italy, during a pilgrimage to the tomb of Carlo Acutis. (Photo: Courtesy of Gloria Morandi)





Staffinati has reflected on the same famous phrase, observing, “I believe this is very important because nowadays young people risk conforming to trends and fashions, even harmful ones, like circulating on the web, and they lose themselves and even their vocation.”

This message from Carlo, urging young people to remain faithful to one’s uniqueness, is especially relevant in today’s world, where social pressure and social media push young people to conform.

Carlo Acutis did not avoid the internet or technology, but rather, he was passionate about computers. He used his tech talents to spread God’s message, evangelizing through the internet and sharing Eucharistic miracles.

“Unlike the common narrative, the Christian is not a resigned optimist but a realist who knows how to adapt to the reality that changes and evolves. Technology has entered our lives, or rather, into our reality. If used virtuously, it can be a very efficient tool for evangelization,” said Carloni.

This modern approach made Carlo relevant to younger generations, especially on the internet. However, "Carlo made good use of the talents he had to make God known and did nothing more than respond to his first calling as a Christian," concluded Carloni.

The Call to Holiness

Carlo Acutis glorified God not only with his words but also through his daily actions, starting with the people closest to him. “The conversion of the Acutis’ housekeeper, Rajesh Mohur, deeply impacted me because it shows that to leave a trace of God’s love, it’s not necessary to do big deeds, but to start, literally, with your neighbor,” said Morandi, recalling in particular the conversion of Mohur. Carlo considered him a “trusted friend,” and through this friendship, Mohur became interested in Christianity and desired baptism. Inspired by Carlo’s example, Staffinati highlighted his aim to “live a life of the sacraments, dedicate myself to my environment, and try to bear witness, with actions as well as words, to the people I meet.”

Carlo’s holiness is close and tangible, and his life is an encouragement to never give up in the face of difficulties, but to seek Christian perfection. “Carlo achieved Christian perfection at a young age and as a layperson, living in the world like millions of Christian young people do,” said Staffinati. “It’s as if he opened a path for many young people who may not know exactly how to live their faith.”

Therefore, Carlo’s message on holiness is an invitation for everyone, both young and old, to believe that holiness is a vocation that can be realized in everyday life, said Carloni. “Holiness often sounds like something distant and unattainable. Seeing how an ordinary boy from the millennial generation is becoming a saint is a strong hope for me and many young Christians. It’s a voice from Above telling you: ‘You too can be holy.’”

Andrea Barvi lives and writes between Rome and Denver.