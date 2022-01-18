White House Appointees Who Used to Work for Planned Parenthood

President Joe Biden, a baptized Catholic, has appointed several individuals to key roles within his administration over the past year who used to work for the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

These appointments are in keeping with Biden’s support of Planned Parenthood on the campaign trail as well as his support of abortion since taking office, including his push to codify Roe v. Wade and his administration’s lifting of in person dispensing requirements for abortion pills which will increase at home abortions.

On Dec. 15, The Biden administration announced that Nathalie Rayes was a nominee for Member of the United States Institute of Peace Board of Directors. The White House said Rayes “currently serves on the Board of Directors of Hispanic Federation and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and she is the chair of the Binational Advisory Group for the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE). She served six years as President Barack Obama’s appointee to the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, chairing the Audit Committee.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, praised Rayes in March, commenting that “Nathalie’s presence on the Planned Parenthood Action Fund board has helped us, along with Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda and Daisy Auger-Dominguez on the PPFA board, to grow our work in Spanish and in service to the Latino community.”

According to the most recently available data from the Centers for Disease Control, 72,509 unborn Hispanic babies had their lives ended by abortion in 2019 and that number is likely higher given that not all states report abortion data to the CDC. According to its most recent annual report, Planned Parenthood was responsible for 354,871 abortions in 2020.

This is not the first time the abortion giant has appeared on the employment history of a Biden White House appointee. In June, Jennie Rosenthal was appointed to the President’s Commission on White House Fellows which “is composed of outstanding citizens who reflect the diversity and strength of America while representing a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and professions” with commissioners “responsible for recommending a group of candidates to the President for selection as White House Fellows, a prestigious program for leadership and public service that provides young Americans experience working at the highest levels of the federal government.”

According to the White House, Rosenthal is “a current Board Member and immediate past Chair of the National Board of The Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Vice President of the Board of The Ohio Innocence Project, Board Member of The Democracy Alliance, Member of the Ohio Progressive Collaborative, Emeritus Trustee of the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati, and Co-Director of the Rosenthal Family Foundation.”

In 2019, Rosenthal praised Planned Parenthood president Johnson as “a renowned social justice leader, lifelong political organizer, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care.”

One political appointee to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Mini Timmaraju, who served as senior advisor to the director from January to November where “she advised the OPM Director and agency leadership on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policy, strategy, and best practices,” previously “worked at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and Planned Parenthood of Houston and Southeast Texas Action Fund and played a key role at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America as Director of the Office of the President.”

Timmaraju left OPM in November to take over leadership of the abortion advocacy group NARAL. “I’ve long admired NARAL Pro-Choice America as a political powerhouse that builds power at the state and national level and reaches key constituencies,” Timmaraju said of the organization when she assumed leadership of it. “Right now, it is imperative that we elect champions for reproductive freedom and hold accountable those who are trying to roll back abortion access, while centering the communities who bear the brunt of the anti-choice movement’s cruel attacks on reproductive freedom.”