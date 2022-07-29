The Tomb of Archbishop Sheen, Essential Book on the End Times and the Antichrist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Tomb of Archbishop Sheen: Cathedral of St. Mary, Peoria, Illinois – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Essential Book on the End Times and the Antichrist – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

A Eucharistic Tapestry in France – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

How the Eucharist Changed My Life – The Father Mike Schmitz Podcast

What to Do If the Seal of Confession Is Broken – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.

Eight Facts from the Latest Session of the Vatican-London Building Trial – Aleteia

Preparing For and Carrying Out Intercessory Prayer – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Are You Born Again? Questions I Answered on Catholic Answers Live (Podcast) – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Ganswein’s Tears – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Father Vincent Lampert, Exorcist, Speaks with Tucker Carlson – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Lay ‘Reflection’ Raises Doctrinal, Liturgical Questions in Chicago Archdiocese – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

A Look at Peter’s Pence – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

The Real Reason Corporations Went Woke (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit