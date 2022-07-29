Support the register

The Tomb of Archbishop Sheen, Essential Book on the End Times and the Antichrist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Tomb of Archbishop Sheen: Cathedral of St. Mary, Peoria, Illinois – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Essential Book on the End Times and the Antichrist – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

A Eucharistic Tapestry in France – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

How the Eucharist Changed My Life – The Father Mike Schmitz Podcast

What to Do If the Seal of Confession Is Broken – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.

Eight Facts from the Latest Session of the Vatican-London Building Trial – Aleteia

Preparing For and Carrying Out Intercessory Prayer – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Are You Born Again? Questions I Answered on Catholic Answers Live (Podcast) – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Ganswein’s Tears – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Father Vincent Lampert, Exorcist, Speaks with Tucker Carlson – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Lay ‘Reflection’ Raises Doctrinal, Liturgical Questions in Chicago Archdiocese – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

A Look at Peter’s Pence – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

The Real Reason Corporations Went Woke (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

One-year-old Yonnan Flamand is lifted into the air by his father, Alland Flamand, as Pope Francis delivers remarks at the Citadelle of Quebec on the Plains of Abraham on Wednesday in Quebec, Canada.

Colm Flynn on the Papal Trip to Canada (July 30)

Pope Francis was in Canada this week on what he has called a ‘penitential pilgrimage.’ His aim was to address the harms suffered by Indigenous individuals and communities in Canada. The papal trip had three main stops: first Edmonton in the west, then Quebec City in the east (for the Pope to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) and, finally, a visit to the remote Baffin Island community of Iqaluit, in the far north. EWTN News was able to travel with the papal press corps during the trip, and the Register provided a special report from Edmonton by Colm Flynn just before the Holy Father touched down in North America. Colm Flynn joins us here with his story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

