The Sufferings of Christ According to the Shroud of Turin, the Smoke of Satan, and More Great Links!

The Sufferings of Christ According to the Shroud of Turin – Father Vittorio Guerrera at Tan·Direction +1

The Smoke of Satan – George Weigel at Catholic World Report +1

Ignore Celebrities and Admire the Virtuous People You Know – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Turning to Jesus in the Eucharist – Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis at The Catholic Spirit

The Love of Gratitude Brings Many Blessings - Father Frederick Faber at Catholic Exchange

Did Jesus Conquer Death? – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Christ is Our Hands-On, Tool-Wielding Savior – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Liberal Catholics Who Lamented Vatican II Destruction – John A. Monaco at One Peter 5

The Tyranny of Casual – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Hugh Hefner’s Twisted Vision of Freedom – David Larson at Crisis Magazine

Vatican Asked Hungarian Government for Budapest Building Bailout – The Pillar

