The Sufferings of Christ According to the Shroud of Turin, the Smoke of Satan, and More Great Links!

Statue of Jesus in the Tomb Photo
Statue of Jesus in the Tomb Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Dorothée QUENNESSON from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Sufferings of Christ According to the Shroud of Turin – Father Vittorio Guerrera at Tan·Direction +1

The Smoke of Satan – George Weigel at Catholic World Report +1

Ignore Celebrities and Admire the Virtuous People You Know – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Turning to Jesus in the Eucharist – Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis at The Catholic Spirit

The Love of Gratitude Brings Many Blessings - Father Frederick Faber at Catholic Exchange

Did Jesus Conquer Death? – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Christ is Our Hands-On, Tool-Wielding Savior – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Liberal Catholics Who Lamented Vatican II Destruction – John A. Monaco at One Peter 5

The Tyranny of Casual – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Hugh Hefner’s Twisted Vision of Freedom – David Larson at Crisis Magazine

Vatican Asked Hungarian Government for Budapest Building Bailout – The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

