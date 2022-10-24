The Only Thing That Convinces People of the Existence of God, The Chaos Wrought by Extended Childhood, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Only Thing That Convinces People of the Existence of God – Father Luigi M. Epicoco at Aleteia

The Chaos Wrought by Extended Childhood – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Saint Padre Pio – Pray, Hope, & Don’t Worry – Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei

Saint Louis IX: A Saint for Piety – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic

The Universal Call to Evangelization – Steve Dawson at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

God’s Plan For Your Marriage; Video – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

What Does the Bible Say About Student Loan Forgiveness? – Kody W. Cooper at Crisis Magazine

Philosophy is Not a Box of Chocolates – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Not Even the Council Imagined What Is Going On Today! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Indian Priests Boycott Apostolic Administrator Amid Liturgy Dispute – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Yesterday’s Council of Nicaea and Today’s “Synodism” – Peter D. Beaulieu at The Catholic World Report

The Belgium Bishops are Confusing Church Teaching – Monsignor Owen F. Campion at Our Sunday Visitor

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit