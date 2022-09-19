The Most Powerful Prayer of All, We Need Direction, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Most Powerful Prayer of All – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
We Need Direction! – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei
Saint Benedict on Humility – Saint Benedict of Nursia at Tan·Direction
Father Benedict Baur, O.S.B., Shows Advantages of Confession to Fortify Souls Against Temptation – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365
Priesthood or Married Life? How this Catholic Father of Five Discovered His Vocation – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
What Does the Catholic Church Think of Monarchy? - Joseph Shaw, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Fine Art of Name-Calling - Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing
Catholic Member of Liz Truss’ Cabinet Under Fire For Abortion Stance – John Burger at Aleteia
Marriage is Made in the Mess – Jacqueline Goetz at Catholic Exchange
Catholic Colleges Offering LGBTQ Initiatives Like ‘Gender-Inclusive’ Housing – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
‘Leisuring’ with God in a Fallen World – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand
Ask Father: Why Most Clergy have Almost No Interest in Liturgy of the Hours - Fr. Z's Blog
When to Deny Absolution - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
