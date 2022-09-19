Support the register

The Most Powerful Prayer of All, We Need Direction, and More Great Links!

The Most Powerful Prayer of All – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

We Need Direction! – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei

Saint Benedict on Humility – Saint Benedict of Nursia at Tan·Direction

Father Benedict Baur, O.S.B., Shows Advantages of Confession to Fortify Souls Against Temptation – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365

Priesthood or Married Life? How this Catholic Father of Five Discovered His Vocation – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What Does the Catholic Church Think of Monarchy? - Joseph Shaw, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Fine Art of Name-Calling - Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Member of Liz Truss’ Cabinet Under Fire For Abortion Stance – John Burger at Aleteia

Marriage is Made in the Mess – Jacqueline Goetz at Catholic Exchange

Catholic Colleges Offering LGBTQ Initiatives Like ‘Gender-Inclusive’ Housing – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

‘Leisuring’ with God in a Fallen World – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Why Most Clergy have Almost No Interest in Liturgy of the Hours - Fr. Z's Blog

When to Deny Absolution - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

