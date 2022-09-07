Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Finding of St. Stephen’s Body, Frequent Confession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cave Photo
Cave Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / StockSnap from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Finding of Saint Stephen’s Body, the First Martyr – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Frequent Confession – Sophia Institute Press via Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Padre Pio, Superhero, Makes Another Save – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Tan·Direction

Nubian Christianity Refounded in Muslim Sudan – Cole Kinder at Catholic365The Russian Prince Who

Became an American Missionary – Get Fed™

The Last Knight of Christendom; Video and Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

The Spanish Missions in California: Mission San Luis Rey de Francia – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Bernard’s Advice To Catholics Who Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Jazz Music Masses in Detroit? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Indiana Supreme Court backs Archdiocese Over So-Called Same Sex Marriage Firing, Vatican Case Lingers – The Pillar

J. R. R. Tolkien Among the Illiberals – Ben Reinhard at The Catholic World Report

Black Lives Matter Undermines Catholic Social Teaching - Alexander Frank at Crisis Magazine

The Agony of Their “Ecstasy” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

John William Waterhouse (1849-1917), “Pandora” and “The Annunciation”

Hope Is the Sweetness of Our Life

‘Hope is the theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ's promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.’ (CCC 1817)

Joseph Pearce Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up