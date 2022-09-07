The Finding of St. Stephen’s Body, Frequent Confession, and More Great Links!
The Finding of Saint Stephen’s Body, the First Martyr – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
Frequent Confession – Sophia Institute Press via Catholic Spiritual Direction +1
Padre Pio, Superhero, Makes Another Save – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Tan·Direction
Nubian Christianity Refounded in Muslim Sudan – Cole Kinder at Catholic365The Russian Prince Who
Became an American Missionary – Get Fed™
The Last Knight of Christendom; Video and Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman
The Spanish Missions in California: Mission San Luis Rey de Francia – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Saint Bernard’s Advice To Catholics Who Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Jazz Music Masses in Detroit? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand
Indiana Supreme Court backs Archdiocese Over So-Called Same Sex Marriage Firing, Vatican Case Lingers – The Pillar
J. R. R. Tolkien Among the Illiberals – Ben Reinhard at The Catholic World Report
Black Lives Matter Undermines Catholic Social Teaching - Alexander Frank at Crisis Magazine
The Agony of Their “Ecstasy” – Fr. Z’s Blog
