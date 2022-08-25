Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/stages-of-persecution-advantages-of-frequent-confession-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Stages of Persecution, Advantages of Frequent Confession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Damaged Church Photo
Damaged Church Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Paul Brennan from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Stages of Persecution – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog +1

The Advantages of Frequent Confession – Father Benedict Baur, O.S.B., at Catholic Exchange +1

Why Women Need the Eucharist, According to Saint Benedicta of the Cross – Laura O’Callaghan at Radiant Magazine

How To Read Great Literature – Sword & Spade Magazine via Those Catholic Men

How a Synod Is To Be Run: Nigeria’s Synod on Synodality – Father Justine John Dyikuk at The Pillar

One Gospel Verse to Explain Church Tradition – Father Luigi Maria Epicoco at Aleteia

Why the Ordinariates? – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Three Eternal Punishments – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei

The Mystery of Marriage – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

A Papal Mantum of Pope Leo XIII – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Prayers of Adoration and Praise – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Father Orsi Interviews Raymond Ibrahim on Christian Persecution Around the Globe – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

An Homage to Coco: The Collarless Jacket - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Video: Apparitions of Our Lady Hrushiw, Ukraine – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up