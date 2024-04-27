Bishop Building Culture of Vocations in Diocese Where Vocations Are Booming, Reviving the ‘Forgotten’ Art of Sacred Music, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bishop Fernandes is Building a Culture of Vocations in His Diocese where Priestly Vocations Boom – Lauretta Brown at OSV News

Reviving the “Forgotten” Art of Sacred Music – Emily Chaffins at Catholic Exchange

The Carthusians of Vermont – Mark Bauerlein at First Things

Photos from the Subway to the Sacred: Brooklyn’s Stunning Eucharistic Rally – Jeffrey Bruno at Words & Pictures

Mediums and Occult Practices – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Relevant Radio

Chart Topping Singing Nuns Release Beautiful New Single – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Meaning of Life – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

The Cloak of Saint Joseph in Basilica of Sant’Anastasia, Rome – Blessed Joseph Apostolate

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – BIG PULPIT

“Aquae Sanctae Terrae”: The Spiritual Signification of the Waters of the Holy Land – New Liturgical Movement

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

What is the Golden Legend? – Get Fed

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

Saint George – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

Medieval History of Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs – Lila Rose

The Brand New Western Civ Defender, geopolitical news curated for Catholics! - Western Civ Defender