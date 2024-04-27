Bishop Building Culture of Vocations in Diocese Where Vocations Are Booming, Reviving the ‘Forgotten’ Art of Sacred Music, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Bishop Fernandes is Building a Culture of Vocations in His Diocese where Priestly Vocations Boom – Lauretta Brown at OSV News
Reviving the “Forgotten” Art of Sacred Music – Emily Chaffins at Catholic Exchange
The Carthusians of Vermont – Mark Bauerlein at First Things
Photos from the Subway to the Sacred: Brooklyn’s Stunning Eucharistic Rally – Jeffrey Bruno at Words & Pictures
Mediums and Occult Practices – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Relevant Radio
Chart Topping Singing Nuns Release Beautiful New Single – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Meaning of Life – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life
The Cloak of Saint Joseph in Basilica of Sant’Anastasia, Rome – Blessed Joseph Apostolate
Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – BIG PULPIT
“Aquae Sanctae Terrae”: The Spiritual Signification of the Waters of the Holy Land – New Liturgical Movement
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
What is the Golden Legend? – Get Fed
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards
Saint George – Catholics for Catholics
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT
Medieval History of Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs – Lila Rose
The Brand New Western Civ Defender, geopolitical news curated for Catholics! - Western Civ Defender
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging