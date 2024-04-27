Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-april-27-2024-kq6k9k5b

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishop Building Culture of Vocations in Diocese Where Vocations Are Booming, Reviving the ‘Forgotten’ Art of Sacred Music, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Priest’
‘Priest’ (photo: Bùi Văn Hồng Phúc / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Bishop Fernandes is Building a Culture of Vocations in His Diocese where Priestly Vocations Boom – Lauretta Brown at OSV News

Reviving the “Forgotten” Art of Sacred Music – Emily Chaffins at Catholic Exchange

The Carthusians of Vermont – Mark Bauerlein at First Things

Photos from the Subway to the Sacred: Brooklyn’s Stunning Eucharistic Rally – Jeffrey Bruno at Words & Pictures

Mediums and Occult Practices – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Relevant Radio

Chart Topping Singing Nuns Release Beautiful New Single – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Meaning of Life – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

The Cloak of Saint Joseph in Basilica of Sant’Anastasia, Rome – Blessed Joseph Apostolate

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – BIG PULPIT

“Aquae Sanctae Terrae”: The Spiritual Signification of the Waters of the Holy Land – New Liturgical Movement

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

What is the Golden Legend? – Get Fed

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

Saint George – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

Medieval History of Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs – Lila Rose

The Brand New Western Civ Defender, geopolitical news curated for Catholics! - Western Civ Defender

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Palestinian Christians celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church in Gaza City on March 31, amid the ongoing battles Israel and the Hamas militant group.

People Explain ‘Why I Go to Mass’

‘Why go to Mass on Sundays? It is not enough to answer that it is a precept of the Church. … We Christians need to participate in Sunday Mass because only with the grace of Jesus, with his living presence in us and among us, can we put into practice his commandment, and thus be his credible witnesses.’ —Pope Francis

Patti Maguire Armstrong Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up