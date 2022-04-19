Have an Emergency? Seek the Aid of St. Expedite

The fourth-century martyr is called upon for his intercession in settling legal and financial troubles rapidly.

There are few issues these days that don’t seem to need an urgent response, even a miracle.

St. Expedite is the patron saint of emergency situations where an immediate resolution is needed. I can think of a dozen crises off the top of my head, all of global, national and spiritual consequence — even eternal consequence.

Expedite, also known as Expeditus, was born in the fourth century in an area of Armenia, now Turkey. As a Roman centurion (according to tradition), he was a pagan, but like many Roman soldiers, he later converted to Christianity.

Before his conversion, it is said that the devil came to him as a crow and encouraged him to put off his conversion until the following day.

St. Expedite refused and crushed the bird under his feet, killing it, saying, “I will be Christian today!”

That story led to him being named the patron against procrastination.

St. Expedite is usually depicted stomping on a bird that is saying Cras, which means “tomorrow” in Latin, while he lifts a cross with the word Hodie engraved in it. Hodie is Latin for “today.”

St. Expedite’s conversion would mean death during the Diocletian persecution of Christians. He died a martyr on April 19, 303, in Melitene, Turkey.

St. Expedite was declared a martyr in 1781, in Italy, where devotion to him survived since the Middle Ages. He was called upon for his intercession in settling legal and financial troubles rapidly. He is still quite popular in Europe — and especially in Latin America. On his April 19 feast day, São Paulo, Brazil, holds celebrations in his honor.

No matter the urgent situation, let us turn to St. Expedite to intercede for our petitions.

Prayer to St. Expedite

Sovereign St. Expeditus,

The most succor par excellence of just and urgent causes,

intercede in my name before God the Omnipotent Father,

so that he rescue me in these moments of solemn despair

and anguish.



Sovereign St. Expeditus,

you who are the saintly warrior, the faithful servant of God,

you who are the saint of the afflicted,

the saint of all urgent cases, give me your protection; aid me.

Give me your virtues and fortify me with

courage, valor, calmness, serenity and strength.



Attend to my supplication.

(Now mention your petition with faith.)



Sovereign St. Expeditus,

help me to overcome all these complicated circumstances.

Care for me and keep me from all threats, from all dangers

of people and spirits that seek to harm me;

care for my family, friends and brothers.



Attend to my plea promptly.

Bring to my being and my home once again peace,

that will give us the tranquility we need to live.



Sovereign St. Expeditus!

I eternally give you thanks, and will always praise you,

and will spread your name to all those who desire for someone like you,

a saint that will listen and attend to their needs, with utmost urgency.

Amen.