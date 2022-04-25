Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/should-you-be-wearing-a-scapular-a-short-history-of-the-latin-rite-mass-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Should You Be Wearing a Scapular, A Short History of the Latin Rite Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cross Book Bible Photo
Cross Book Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / StockSnap from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Should You Be Wearing a Scapular? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Later Middle Ages: All Decay & Decline? A Short History of the Latin Rite Mass – Father Uwe Michael Lang at Adoremus Bulletin

Where Was Joseph’s Residence? – Jimmy Akin

Our Greatest Poet: Celebrating Dante after 700 Years – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

A Siege Is Piercing the Heart of “Mary’s City” in Ukraine – John Burger at Aleteia

Contemplative Prayer: The Fruit of Love – Father Jeremiah Shryock at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Reality, Idealism, and Ukraine – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

Religion That is True, Good, and Beautiful – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

How to Keep Your Children Catholic (Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman

Does Your Home Have a Physical Center? – Life Craft

Will Vatican Schools Instruction End Indianapolis LGBT Dispute? – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

How is what Paul VI did to the Mass entirely Unlike what Pius V Did? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up