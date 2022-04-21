Seven Tips for a Good Confession, Exorcist Diary: Burden Bearers, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Seven Tips for a Good Confession – Saint John Cantius Church in Chicago +1

Exorcist Diary: Burden Bearers – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org +1

Ireland’s Famed Book of Kells has been Digitized for Online Viewing – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Fighting the Devil – Joyce Coronel at The Catholic Sun

The Facade of the Duomo of Florence – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How they Love Mary with Guest Father Edward Looney – David L. Gray

Violence in the Mirror of My Sins – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Why “Cathonomics” Is Neither Catholic Nor Economic – John Horvat, II, at Crisis Magazine

What about ‘the Other Guys’ in the Vatican Trial? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Vatican Fires Carmelite Chaplains and Orders Cloistered Nuns to Make Changes – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Spirit of Vatican II Rides Again – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

While Pope Apologizes, Canadian Churches Burn – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

