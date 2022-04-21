Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/seven-tips-for-a-good-confession-exorcist-diary-burden-bearers-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Seven Tips for a Good Confession, Exorcist Diary: Burden Bearers, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church Confessional Photo
Church Confessional Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Seven Tips for a Good Confession – Saint John Cantius Church in Chicago +1

Exorcist Diary: Burden Bearers – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org +1

Ireland’s Famed Book of Kells has been Digitized for Online Viewing – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Fighting the Devil – Joyce Coronel at The Catholic Sun

The Facade of the Duomo of Florence – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How they Love Mary with Guest Father Edward Looney – David L. Gray

Violence in the Mirror of My Sins – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Why “Cathonomics” Is Neither Catholic Nor Economic – John Horvat, II, at Crisis Magazine

What about ‘the Other Guys’ in the Vatican Trial? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Vatican Fires Carmelite Chaplains and Orders Cloistered Nuns to Make Changes – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Spirit of Vatican II Rides Again – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

While Pope Apologizes, Canadian Churches Burn – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up