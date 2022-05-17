Support the register

Scientific Proof for the Eucharist, Update on the Liturgy of the Hours Second Edition, and More Great Links!

Scientific Proof For The Eucharist – Laura Hensley at epicPew

Update on the Liturgy of the Hours, Second Edition – USCCB via Adoremus Bulletin

Archaeologists Find Crusader-Era Hand Grenade in Jerusalem – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

From Here to Eternity: Four Tips to Prepare for Heaven – Caroline Godin at Catholic365

The Children of Fatima and Devotion to the Papacy – Humberto Cardinal Medeiros at Tan·Direction Blog

Saint Dymphna – Model of Purity, Patroness of Mental Health – Seton Magazine

Loving Our Priests – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Divine Mercy: The Meaning and Background of the Chaplet Prayers – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

The Miraculous Mettle of Mary – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Medieval Vespers of Easter – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

I Hate to Break the News to Pedro Gabriel at Where Peter Is Blog – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Time to Bloom with These May Flowers – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

“PontifExit”: The Roman Papacy and The West – Massimo Faggioli, Ph.D., at La Croix Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

