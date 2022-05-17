Scientific Proof for the Eucharist, Update on the Liturgy of the Hours Second Edition, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Scientific Proof For The Eucharist – Laura Hensley at epicPew

Update on the Liturgy of the Hours, Second Edition – USCCB via Adoremus Bulletin

Archaeologists Find Crusader-Era Hand Grenade in Jerusalem – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

From Here to Eternity: Four Tips to Prepare for Heaven – Caroline Godin at Catholic365

The Children of Fatima and Devotion to the Papacy – Humberto Cardinal Medeiros at Tan·Direction Blog

Saint Dymphna – Model of Purity, Patroness of Mental Health – Seton Magazine

Loving Our Priests – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Divine Mercy: The Meaning and Background of the Chaplet Prayers – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

The Miraculous Mettle of Mary – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Medieval Vespers of Easter – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

I Hate to Break the News to Pedro Gabriel at Where Peter Is Blog – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Time to Bloom with These May Flowers – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

“PontifExit”: The Roman Papacy and The West – Massimo Faggioli, Ph.D., at La Croix Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit