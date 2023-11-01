Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/saint-parades-2023-fjf9u1j0

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Saint Parades: Liturgical Living During Hallowtide

PHOTO ESSAY: How does your local parish, school or Catholic community celebrate our friends the saints?

North Dakota students celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints.
North Dakota students celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints. (photo: Courtesy photos)
Register Staff Features

“Each saint is a mission, planned by the Father to reflect and embody, at a specific moment in history, a certain aspect of the Gospel,” Pope Francis wrote in Gaudete et Exsultate.

“That mission has its fullest meaning in Christ and can only be understood through him.”

This Hallowide, the Register offers photos from Catholic families and schools highlighting young Catholics honoring the Church Triumphant by dressing as their favorite saints; one home-school group even does a saint parade at a park.

All Saints Day 2023 collage 2
Young Catholics from Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota celebrate the solemnity.(Photo: Courtesy photos)

How does your local parish, school or Catholic community celebrate our friends the saints?

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up