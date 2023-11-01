Saint Parades: Liturgical Living During Hallowtide

PHOTO ESSAY: How does your local parish, school or Catholic community celebrate our friends the saints?

“Each saint is a mission, planned by the Father to reflect and embody, at a specific moment in history, a certain aspect of the Gospel,” Pope Francis wrote in Gaudete et Exsultate.

“That mission has its fullest meaning in Christ and can only be understood through him.”

This Hallowide, the Register offers photos from Catholic families and schools highlighting young Catholics honoring the Church Triumphant by dressing as their favorite saints; one home-school group even does a saint parade at a park.

Young Catholics from Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota celebrate the solemnity. (Photo: Courtesy photos)

