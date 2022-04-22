Support the register

On the Effects of Holy Communion, How did Floor Candlesticks Replace Candlesticks Upon the Altar, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On the Effects of Holy Communion – Father Michael Müller, C.Ss.R., at Tan·Direction +1

How did Floor Candlesticks Replace Candlesticks Upon the Altar? – Father Allan J. McDonald +1

I Called It: Mothers Need to Breastfeed Their Babies Now – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Is the Devil Real? Putin and His Military Gestapo – Father Jerry at Fighting for the Culture of Life

That’s Not What the Common Good Means – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

The Pillaging and Plundering of the English Monasteries – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Silence and The Order Of Holiness – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Ukraine War and Mary: Winged Hussars and Miracle of the Vistula – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Burning the Churches – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

The Comfort, Hope, and Joy Of Believing Mystery – Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Pope Francis, is that for Ukraine a 21st-century “Ostpolitik”? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

