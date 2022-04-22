On the Effects of Holy Communion, How did Floor Candlesticks Replace Candlesticks Upon the Altar, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On the Effects of Holy Communion – Father Michael Müller, C.Ss.R., at Tan·Direction +1

How did Floor Candlesticks Replace Candlesticks Upon the Altar? – Father Allan J. McDonald +1

I Called It: Mothers Need to Breastfeed Their Babies Now – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Is the Devil Real? Putin and His Military Gestapo – Father Jerry at Fighting for the Culture of Life

That’s Not What the Common Good Means – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

The Pillaging and Plundering of the English Monasteries – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Silence and The Order Of Holiness – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Ukraine War and Mary: Winged Hussars and Miracle of the Vistula – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Burning the Churches – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

The Comfort, Hope, and Joy Of Believing Mystery – Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Pope Francis, is that for Ukraine a 21st-century “Ostpolitik”? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

