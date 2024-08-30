Ohio State Football Team Leads Jesus Revival on Campus — and Hundreds Show Up

‘I think everybody is looking for some sort of hope. I think the human condition wants hope...’

On the heels of the National Eucharistic Congress, another revival is taking place — on the campus of The Ohio State University, spearheaded by the Buckeyes football team.

Reports of at least 1,000 students showing up to worship Jesus, read Scripture and sing songs has taken over social media. At least 10,000 Bibles were handed out at the event to students.

Ohio St football players leading other students to Jesus! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/mJwYNaGIja — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 26, 2024

Speaking to Fox News and wearing a crucifix around his neck, former Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, who helped organize the faith-based campus event with current football players, said that it is all about sharing the Gospel message because people are hungry for the truth.

“This event was truly to bring true joy and peace that I believe, and that I think we all believe, that can truly only be found in Jesus Christ,” Babb said.

“God truly, truly did show up. He delivered; he saved and he healed a lot of great people that were in a hurting position, just like I was my whole life before I met him,” he continued.

Speaking to such a large turnout and this desire of young adults to understand God during this tumultuous time in our culture, Babb offered this analysis:

“I think everybody is looking for some sort of hope. I think the human condition wants hope. We throw around the words, hope, love — all these different words — and I think those things that we’re looking for, that we’re searching for can only be found in Jesus. It was an honor to see my Lord and my Savior move the way that he did, and it was only because of him. It was all to bring him glory. It wasn’t about a football team. It wasn’t about anything else besides Jesus Christ and this country, America ... the world; everybody is so divided and looking for answers — and the answer is Jesus Christ.”

Pictures of crowds singing and praying in a university quad are welcome developments, given the latest campus protests that are beginning to take shape as the new academic year gets underway.

Although not a principal organizer, Pat McNulty of the Buckeye Catholic Newman Center on campus told the Register that a FOCUS missionary did work with the football players who hosted the event. McNulty said it was a "special event that showcased how OSU students not only want to practice their faith but also share it."

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State running back, who also was one of the main organizers, has been vocal about his love for Jesus, too. Speaking to the podcast Sports Spectrum, Henderson said succinctly: “God is using this team to bring people closer to him.”

And this doesn’t seem to be a show-up-in-the-t-shirt-for-photo-op moment. Back in July, Henderson used his account to share his understanding of God’s mercy:

“I’m living proof of what the mercy of God can do, for all the things I’ve done and the choices made that I regret I would still be lost. But Jesus took the old me and he made it new, that’s what the mercy of God can do.”

I’m living proof of what the mercy of God can do, for all the things I’ve done and the choices made that I regret I would still be lost. But Jesus took the old me and he made it new, that’s what the mercy of God can do.



“But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much,… pic.twitter.com/yFV4ZYOgtB — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) July 31, 2024

Coach Ryan Day was asked about the faith-filled camaraderie seen in his players by ABC News:

“I think when you look at what they’ve done together as a group, they rub off on each other, and that part of it — that’s their own business that they handle, but I think when you start to see and hear some of the messages that some of our team is giving, not only out in the community but to our own team on campus, those type of things, you just recognize what unbelievable guys we have in our locker room.”

Speaking to the media ahead of the first game of the season, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman said, “Football’s hard and if you don’t love it, you'd really hate it. So I love the guys around me. They’ve really brought me in and developed me who I am today. Relinquishing that fear and letting Christ: It’s his plan.”

ICYMI ‼️ Carson Hinzman and the Offensive Line spoke to the media yesterday

“Football’s hard and if you don’t love it, you'd really hate it. So I love the guys around me. They've really brought me in and developed me who I am today. Relinquishing that fear and letting Christ.… pic.twitter.com/UkelsW3QWR — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 23, 2024

The events in Columbus harken back to another revival last year, on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. It was Feb. 8 of last year when a routine chapel service turned into a 16-day revival that attracted hundreds of other students from universities around the world.

And it did not escape the mind of Catholics at the time that that revival occurred eight months into the National Eucharistic Revival — and now this movement on the campus of Ohio State comes just one month after the National Eucharistic Congress, which was a culmination of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that weaved the Real Presence through the streets, waterways and fields of the nation from all four corners.

As the U.S. bishops desired a rekindling, it appears there is a fire burning throughout the hearts of so many blazing for the truth of God. May we keep stoking these flames!