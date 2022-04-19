New Liturgy of the Hours Booklet is a Game-Changer, Transgender Agenda is Deeply and Essentially Misogynistic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

New Liturgy of the Hours Booklet: A Game-Changer? – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest +1

The Transgender Agenda is Deeply and Essentially Misogynistic – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both +1

How to Prepare for Marriage Before You’re Even Dating (Podcast) – Mary, Mother of Fairest Love

Saint Robert Bellarmine on the Fruits of Fasting – Catholic Exchange

Parish Evangelization – John F. Kippley at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Scraps From The Lord’s Table – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

What They Don’t Tell You About Motherhood: An Open Letter to Women – Kayla Iuliano at Aleteia

Let a Thousand Rites Bloom and Flourish! – Adam A.J. Deville, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

Too Many Red Pills Can Be Bad for Your Health – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

America Wasn’t Founded on Christian Principles, Response to Jason Whitlock and Glenn Beck – David L. Gray

Is It Right to Pray in Latin When One is Dying and People are Upset? – Fr. Z’s Blog

False Advertising in the Vatican Document on Catholic Identity in Schools – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

