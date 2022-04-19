Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/new-liturgy-of-the-hours-booklet-is-a-game-changer-transgender-agenda-is-deeply-and-essentially-misogynistic-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

New Liturgy of the Hours Booklet is a Game-Changer, Transgender Agenda is Deeply and Essentially Misogynistic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible with Saint Benedict Crucifix Photo
Bible with Saint Benedict Crucifix Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / James Chan from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

New Liturgy of the Hours Booklet: A Game-Changer? – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest +1

The Transgender Agenda is Deeply and Essentially Misogynistic – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both +1

How to Prepare for Marriage Before You’re Even Dating (Podcast) – Mary, Mother of Fairest Love

Saint Robert Bellarmine on the Fruits of Fasting – Catholic Exchange

Parish Evangelization – John F. Kippley at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Scraps From The Lord’s Table – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

What They Don’t Tell You About Motherhood: An Open Letter to Women – Kayla Iuliano at Aleteia

Let a Thousand Rites Bloom and Flourish! – Adam A.J. Deville, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

Too Many Red Pills Can Be Bad for Your Health – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

America Wasn’t Founded on Christian Principles, Response to Jason Whitlock and Glenn Beck – David L. Gray

Is It Right to Pray in Latin When One is Dying and People are Upset? – Fr. Z’s Blog

False Advertising in the Vatican Document on Catholic Identity in Schools – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up