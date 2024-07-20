Blessed to Be Here With Jesus and 50,000 of His Friends

When you survey the National Eucharistic Congress, you see countless reminders of the universality of the Catholic Church.

It is profoundly moving when you remember that all of these people in attendance, from all over the nation and even all over the world, are all here for the same reason, and this reason is no frivolous thing. All of us here, while tremendously different from each other, have some of the most fundamentally important things in common: our faith in the one true God, our trust in the magisterium of the Church guided by the Holy Spirit, and — most importantly — our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament.

You realize you are here with Jesus and 50,000 of his friends. And because they’re his friends, they’re your friends, too. If you passed each other on the street, you might smile and nod, you might exchange brief pleasantries about the weather or how long your bus is taking to arrive. But in this place, at this event, you’re like old friends.

There are clergy, religious and laypeople from all around the country and from every inhabited continent. This wide diversity of geographical origin and cultural context is brought together in this place by a common belief in the Holy Eucharist and a deep recognition of the need for a renewed passion in adoring Our Lord.

The various events at the National Eucharistic Congress also give a sense of the unique phenomenon of what we might call the “Catholic celebrity.” As in any other context, there are individuals who command a certain respect, admiration and enthusiasm among their fans and supporters. Think of folks like Father Mike Schmitz, Bishop Robert Barron, Jonathan Roumie and more, including from EWTN. They walk on stage to give a speech, and the crowd explodes with cheers and even gives a standing ovation. They scream and cheer like fans of pop stars, or as if the Colts just scored a touchdown. It’s great to see such enthusiasm for people who are doing the most important work in the world: spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ.

But then Someone else enters the arena.

The contrast is stunning.

Suddenly, 50,000 people drop to their knees in humble, silent, awe-filled adoration: The King of Kings, the Word made flesh, is processed into the arena by a simple priest.

When the monstrance is brought in, ornamented by candles and incense, we adore.

Because that is Who this is all about.

Adoration underway July 19 at the NEC (Photo: Jeffrey Bruno)





Jesus Christ — who suffered and died and rose for us and who is truly present in the Eucharist — is why we care about the good words of Father Mike, Bishop Barron and the rest. They reflect the light of Christ, which they reflect out onto the world. And this is made beautifully clear here at the Eucharistic Congress.

“Lord, it is good that we are here.” — Matthew 17:4