National Eucharistic Congress: Some Speakers You Know

Who will you hear while there?

A range of speakers will be in attendance in Indianapolis, from clergy to popular speakers:

Bishop Robert Barron serves the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries; find episodes of his Catholicism series at EWTNRC.com.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens is the chairman of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., and bishop of the Diocese of Crookston, Minnesota.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the series The Chosen . He has been interviewed numerous times by EWTN News.

Father Mike Schmitz is the director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as the chaplain for the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is also the host of the popular podcasts The Bible in a Year and The Catechism in a Year , which air on EWTN Radio.

Chris Stefanick is the founder of Real Life Catholic and its companion show on EWTN.

Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is an internationally renowned speaker, author and preacher, including on EWTN. Deacon Harold is the award-winning author of five books, including Behold the Man: A Catholic Vision of Male Spirituality and Building a Civilization of Love: A Catholic Response to Racism , available via EWTNRC.com. He is a Register contributor.

Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer, Ph.D., is president of the Magis Center of Reason and Faith and also the Napa Institute, as well as host of the weekly EWTN television show Father Spitzer's Universe.

And EWTN viewers and Register readers know this speaker well:

EWTN Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Warsaw.





Other clergy include:

Cardinal Christophe Pierre is the apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is the metropolitan archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

Archbishop Alexander Sample serves as the shepherd of Portland, Oregon.

Bishop Joseph Espaillat II is the first Dominican-born auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York.

Bishop Daniel Flores has served as bishop of Brownsville, Texas, since 2010.

Bishop Thomas Daly is the seventh bishop of Spokane, Washington.

Msgr. James Shea is the president of the University of Mary.

Father Leo Patalinghug is host of the EWTN show Savoring Our Faith .

is host of the EWTN show . Benedictine Father Boniface Hicks is a sought-after retreat master and spiritual director.

Religious sisters:

Sister Josephine Garrett of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth is a nationally certified and licensed counselor, specializing in trauma and the treatment of children and adolescents. A board member of the Labouré Society and Life Teen, she is also the author of Hope: An Invitation and host of the Hope Stories podcast. She has appeared on EWTN.

Sister of Life Bethany Madonna serves as local superior and mission coordinator of the new Phoenix foundation of the Sisters of Life.

serves as local superior and mission coordinator of the new Phoenix foundation of the Sisters of Life. Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart is the founder and servant mother of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston. In 1995, she established the first order for religious sisters in the Assyrian Church of the East in 700 years: the Order of Marth Mariam Sisters — Missionaries of the Virgin Mary.

Other familiar faces: