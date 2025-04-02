Why Fewer Babies Means Bigger Problems — and What We Can Do About It

As birth rates plummet around the world, practical and moral answers are urgently needed to support family life.

In a recent National Catholic Register interview, Norwegian researcher Mads Larsen revealed that demographic data from Europe, the U.S., Canada and other nations clearly indicates the West is facing a crisis in birth rates that threatens the very existence of some nations:

It is the most severe challenge the West has ever faced. … I guarantee you, with mathematical certainty, that we will not survive shrinking fertility. If we do nothing, birth rates will continue to decline, threatening economic and social stability.

Larsen said research indicates “many women would like to have more children than they actually do, suggesting that societal structures, rather than personal choice, are limiting reproduction.”

Religious conservatives will rightly point out that while there are economic factors that impact couples, there are underlying moral and theological issues that need to be addressed. The widespread use of contraception, as well as chemical and surgical abortion, all have a profound impact on psychological health, emotional and sexual intimacy, and one’s relationship with God.

If religious and social conservatives can respond to the practical needs of those young couples who are open to children and the blessing of larger families, we can begin to counter the false narratives about religious conservatives by the woke left. In time, greater trust will be established, cultivating an openness to the deeper religious and moral treasures of our Judeo-Christian heritage.

Given the atmosphere of change and disruption in D.C., this demographic crisis presents an opportunity for prolife/pro-family advocates to help shape public policy in the Trump administration, and with sympathetic Democratic voters and politicians.





Family-Friendly Public Policy

In February, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced a groundbreaking policy: Mothers with two or more children will enjoy a lifetime income tax exemption. The government hopes to create a more family-friendly environment that encourages larger families and supports the vital role of mothers in society.

In the U.S., one of the greatest obstacles to young couples starting a family, or having an openness to more than one or two children, is the increase in the price of homes. In 2025, close to 75% of U.S. households are unable to afford a median-priced new home at $460,000.

ABC News reported on the story of newlywed Dylan Rose. He and his wife live in Beacon, New York, outside of New York City, with a combined income of $200,000.

As the couple explored the housing market, they learned their mortgage payments could be close to $4,000 a month, or $1,000 more than they pay for rent. Rose lamented, “Just that gap between renting and then owning, not even a big house, just kind of a starter house, it’s like it’s not even possible for us. Not now, or probably not any time soon.”

Rose and his wife are both professionals living and working in the Philadelphia area. They reside in a small apartment in the city, and would like to relocate to a neighborhood with safer schools and a starter home to begin their family.

“My wife and I both want to start a family,” Rose said. “The main obstacle is the price of homes.”

Couples who have enough combined income and savings to own a home are often reluctant to have more than one or two children because the monthly mortgage payment necessitates two full-time, high-end professional salaries.

With the additional stress, and expense, of placing babies and small children in daily day care, once children are in elementary school, parents often close the door on future births. Couples can be reluctant to revisit the emotional and financial stresses of managing marriage, work, home and child care with babies and preschool-age toddlers.





Practical Solutions to an Existential Crisis

As Larsen shared, research indicates many mothers would like to have additional children, if they were able to reduce their work to part-time, or assume full-time care of their children.

Given the demographic data, it is past time to consider the current real-estate crisis, and develop family-friendly solutions. Young couples should be able to afford a home with one spouse working full time, and another spouse assuming full-time parenting responsibilities.

We all share a vested interest in the long-term economic and social stability of our nation. Business and government leaders must explore ways to provide incentives, price reductions and other assistance to young families.

Our very survival as a nation, and as a civilization, is at stake.

Theresa Burke, Ph.D., and Kevin Burke, MSS, are the co-founders of Rachel’s Vineyard.