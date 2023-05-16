Pro-Life Leader Lila Rose Goes Viral in Exchange with ‘Whatever’ Host

Thank God for Lila Rose for taking a man to task on what he himself calls his own defeat.

In a viral clip being shared across the internet, pro-life leader Lila Rose of Live Action takes the host of ‘Whatever’ to task on what men are capable of, broaching the idea of monogamy and self-control, on a dating show that is watched my millions on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

As we know from Rose’s appearances on Dr. Phil and other national platforms, the young wife, mother and pro-life advocate is fearless when it comes to challenging the secular sphere.

In the exchange that has garnered thousands of hits on social media, Rose questions the host, asking him: “If you have only one place in your heart for one woman, or you want to have one place in your heart for one woman, I think you said, why don’t you just commit to one and choose to be faithful to her?”

After a brief pause, he responds: “I’m just not wired that way. … I spent my whole 20s trying to fix myself.” Rose replies: “But you're a man of self-control. You work out, you do business. You possess your own power and direct it the way you want to direct it.”

Without looking up at her, he answers: “It's not how I am.” Then Rose asks a good question: "Don’t you think that’s a limited mindset?”

And this is the last question before the host seems visibly angry and snaps at her: “I don't want you to think I'm triggered by you. I'm not. I saw somebody say that, and I think that's interesting. I think you're annoying, but I'm not triggered. You are, you're annoying, in like this goody-two-shoes type way, and that's fine. I'm going to live my life on my terms, unapologetically, truly, so you can ask me this 85 different ways. At the end of the day, I'm going to walk out of here the same man.”

Rose stays calm, smiling gracefully as he continues while two other girls quietly watch the exchange.

As we witnessed with the #MeToo movement, the era of toxic masculinity and psychological objectification is not one to be applauded or heralded. And what’s not being discussed on social media regarding this clip are some words the host says that seem to be overlooked, when he admits his own defeat: “I’m just not wired that way. … I spent my whole 20s trying to fix myself.”

He seems to know that his lack of self-control is a problem, but he’s content to live a life of one-night stands and meaningless sex that only creates emptiness in the heart, not to mention the aftermath of the soul. And as we know from his desire to have "one place in his heart for one woman," the real yearning for a fulfilling monogamous relationship is there.

Rose carries herself beautifully as she expounds on how these lies of the hook-up culture have taken shape, even pointing to the flawed thinking of biologist Alfred Kinsey, who tried to taint the idea of monogamy. Rose also speaks truth on the issue of abortion and the secular theory of life in the womb being a clump of cells.

Bravo to Lila Rose for her bravery in not backing down in the face of a culture intent upon harming itself. And as she pointed out herself on social media, once the buzz was really stirring on these clips: "It's never about humiliation but understanding and truth."