Film on Our Lady of Guadalupe Released Today

For the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Knights of Columbus have released a short film on this apparition connecting Our Lady to the Holy Eucharist.

The timing could not be better for Our Lady of Guadalupe: Woman of the Eucharist, a new short film the Knights of Columbus released today, the 491st anniversary of her appearance on Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City. The title of the film includes the important connection of Our Lady, who is also Our Lady of the Eucharist, with the three-year National Eucharistic Revival underway.

In a little over 12 minutes, this beautiful film presents the highlights of the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego and its connection to the Eucharistic Jesus — an aspect we might not have thought much about before.

The visuals are magnetic, with historical paintings, current interviews and thumbnail dramatizations.

The main narrator — among several who enthusiastically offer wisdom and understanding about the connection of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Eucharist — is Msgr. Eduardo Chávez, postulator for the cause of St. Juan Diego and co-author of Our Lady of Guadalupe: Mother of the Civilization of Love. He delivers his stirring insights with a spiritual fire that should spark any heart into flames of love for Our Lady and the Eucharist.

Joining along are Bishops Joe Vásquez of the Diocese of Austin, Texas; Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas; Bishop Bryan Bayda of the Eparchy of Toronto and Eastern Canada, and the Sisters of Life. Laity also tell how devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe and its message of Eucharistic devotion can transform lives.

“I want that devotion to Our Lady, because to have that devotion to Our Lady, is to love her son Jesus Christ,” emphasizes Bishop Vásquez. “We cannot separate the love for the Virgin from the love for the Eucharist, the love for Jesus Christ, her Son.”

Something we might have thought about before is explained by Msgr. Chavez when he explains how Our Lady of Guadalupe’s words become words of Eucharistic offering when she asks for a temple to be built there. And as he continues explaining this connection even more, a secondary theme comes into the spotlight — all this becomes a perfect capsule definition of what “enculturation” is and should be.

While the film is primarily in Spanish, the excellent subtitles are easy to follow and some segments are in English.

“This powerful and moving film shows how Catholics encounter Christ through prayer and devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe,” Patrick Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, said in a press release. “Mary was completely focused on Our Lord with ever greater devotion. To imitate her and to be devoted to her as Mother of our Lord and our mother is a sure way to greater love of the Eucharistic Lord, who gave up his life for the world. And the more we devote ourselves to the Eucharist, the more we will understand what it means to live a life of self-gift to one another and so strengthen the unity of the body of Christ.”

Damien O’Connor, vice president of Evangelization and Faith Formation of the Knights of Columbus, said in the same release, “The addition of Our Lady of Guadalupe: Woman of the Eucharist … further supports and emphasizes the importance of the National Eucharistic Revival. We must be apostolic in how we live our faith, and nothing is more important than Christ being the center of our lives. This short film powerfully expresses Our Lady of Guadalupe’s desire to bring all of humanity to her son, and through her intercession, she will show the way.”

Joining Kelly and O’Connor was Luis Guevara, the Knights executive director for Hispanic Development. He explained, “In consoling Juan Diego, Our Lady of Guadalupe told him, ‘Am I not here, I who have the honor and joy to be your mother?’ This is a timeless message, and Knights of Columbus, in imitation of St. Juan Diego, will work even harder over the next nine years as we move toward her 500th anniversary to bring her maternal message to all, especially those who suffer and are in need.”

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Woman of the Eucharist can be viewed here: