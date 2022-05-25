Support the register

It is Necessary for Us to Undergo Many Hardships to Enter the Kingdom of God, the Future of America Is Catholic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Desert Photo
Desert Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / pmoulie from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

It is Necessary for Us to Undergo Many Hardships to Enter the Kingdom of God – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

The Future of America is Catholic – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

A Simple Way to Persevere in Our Faith – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Popular Book on Wisdom for Aging Gracefully and Gratefully Reprinted by Sophia Press – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

What is the “Kitchen Madonna”? – Get Fed

The Cream Filling Society – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand

Our Lady of the Thunderbolt – Madonnas of Mexico

Mainstream Feminism: Loving and Hating Womanhood – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Penance and Mortification – Conor Gallagher at Tan·Direction

Pope Francis Mandates Ad Orientem Worship – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Re-Catholicizing Liturgy, The Restorative Vision of A Liturgical Pope – Kevin Magas at Adoremus Bulletin

The Future of the Traditional Latin Mass in Washington, D. C. – Secularus at The Lamp Magazine

Humility and Boldness in the Trad World (Rumble) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Ivan Aivazovsky, “Walking on Water,” ca. 1890

10 Scripture Verses to Strengthen You in Hardship

“The witness of Scripture is unanimous that the solicitude of divine providence is concrete and immediate; God cares for all, from the least things to the great events of the world and its history. The sacred books powerfully affirm God's absolute sovereignty over the course of events …” (CCC 303)

Marge Fenelon Blogs

