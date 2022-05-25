It is Necessary for Us to Undergo Many Hardships to Enter the Kingdom of God, the Future of America Is Catholic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

It is Necessary for Us to Undergo Many Hardships to Enter the Kingdom of God – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

The Future of America is Catholic – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

A Simple Way to Persevere in Our Faith – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Popular Book on Wisdom for Aging Gracefully and Gratefully Reprinted by Sophia Press – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

What is the “Kitchen Madonna”? – Get Fed

The Cream Filling Society – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand

Our Lady of the Thunderbolt – Madonnas of Mexico

Mainstream Feminism: Loving and Hating Womanhood – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Penance and Mortification – Conor Gallagher at Tan·Direction

Pope Francis Mandates Ad Orientem Worship – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Re-Catholicizing Liturgy, The Restorative Vision of A Liturgical Pope – Kevin Magas at Adoremus Bulletin

The Future of the Traditional Latin Mass in Washington, D. C. – Secularus at The Lamp Magazine

Humility and Boldness in the Trad World (Rumble) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit