Hindu Temple in Closed New York Church Raises Questions, Now Waiting and Seeing after the Consecration, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Hindu Temple in Closed N.Y. Church Raises Questions – The Pillar +1

Now Waiting and Seeing – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory! +1

Humility of Service in Fixity of Form: The Policy of St. Benedict of Nursia – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Why Catholics Practice Fasting and Abstinence During Lent, in Eight Simple Infographics – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Number 40 in the Bible and Lent – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Love Your Enemies? It’s Hard!* – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Homeschool Advice for Catholic Moms – Colleen Roy at Tan·Direction Blog

Ask Father: Can I Marry My Godfather’s Daughter? – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Four Times Russia has been Consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Deadly Anger – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei

What Killed Cultural Aspiration – Matthew Walther at The Lamp Magazine

What Is Canon Law For? – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

