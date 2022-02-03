Support the register

He Wants You to Come Home

Somehow, on the scales of a father's love, one child outweighs everything. And that is how God, the maker of space and time, is looking at you right now.

Diego Velázquez, “Christ Crucified”, c. 1632
When we wandered into the forest of sin, God wasn't looking down saying, “Go ahead, destroy yourself. You deserve it. You chose destruction. Live with it.”

No. He said, “Take everything. Take my life. I'll be your food in the Eucharist. I'll be waiting for you in Confession.  I just want my son.  I just want my daughter to come home.”

Somehow, on the scales of a father’s love, one child outweighs everything. And that is how God, the maker of space and time, is looking at you right now.

We think it's so hard to love God as Catholics, don't we?  The reality is: A love strong enough to create a universe ... all of it is aimed at every person in this room.  The reality is: It's hard to receive that much love.

 

Chris Stefanick

Chris Stefanick Chris Stefanick is a husband and father, an internationally-acclaimed author and speaker, and the founder and president of RealLifeCatholic.com.

