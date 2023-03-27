Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/give-alms-to-please-god

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Give Alms to Please God

‘When you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.’ (Matthew 6:3-4)

A man begs for alms at Our Lady of Health church in Hyderabad, India, on Sept. 8, 2016 — the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
A man begs for alms at Our Lady of Health church in Hyderabad, India, on Sept. 8, 2016 — the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. (photo: Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Clements Blogs

People are drawn to truth, beauty and goodness. We want what is good and we want to do good. While we all can’t go to mission trips to Africa or teach school in Appalachia, we can all help people much closer to home.

It’s true: “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7). Are you such a person? If you find it difficult to find joy in giving away money, consider the following:

First, recognize that everything you have is a gift. Your success was most likely a combination of smarts, hard work and sacrifice, all attributes given to you by God. You may have made some good investments or inherited money or saved money (because you were able to spend less than you made). Good for you. Many people don’t have the means that you had to do what you are doing. Yes, you worked hard, but God gave you that work ethic. There are also many things outside of people’s control that keep them from being able to succeed, or crises arise that have wiped out their savings. Be grateful to God for whatever you have been given.

Second, giving money to charities or those in need gets you “outside of yourself.” You are not thinking about yourself. Focus on the good that can be done with that money. Think even about the person at the charity who opens the mail. They feel encouraged by this act of kindness. Think of the end result.

Third, we don’t have limitless resources. Set a budget for each month or each year for donations. Thus, when an opportunity comes up, the decision isn’t whether you can afford it, but whether this is the charity that you want to support. For me, it takes away the anxiety of it being “my money.”

Fourth, while all these steps are good, the ultimate reason for giving is that it pleases God. God sees you getting outside of yourself and doing something selflessly, and God wants us to be joyful. Through gratitude, humility, faith and hope, we are spurred in charity to obey and please God. Doing charitable acts or giving alms because it pleases God brings you further along on your path to union with God.

As Lent culminates in the Passion of our Lord, consider the sacrifice that Jesus made, the gifts that you have been given and the opportunities for sharing that are out there. Then go joyfully and give of yourself in his name.

Tom Clements

Tom Clements Tom Clements is a serial entrepreneur who sold his first company in 1999. He founded Southern Catholic College in Georgia and led the creation of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, an 800-student Catholic school in Ghana, Africa. He has written How to Run a Nonprofit based on his experience in working most of the last 20 years working with Catholic nonprofits as a volunteer, employee, executive director and founder. He recently wrote The Path to Joy: Navigating the Stages of Faith. Tom is married to Juliana, and is a father of four and a grandfather of seven. He resides in Johns Creek, Georgia.

‘Bread and Water’

The Joy of Fasting

“The interior penance of the Christian can be expressed in many and various ways. Scripture and the Fathers insist above all on three forms, fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, which express conversion in relation to oneself, to God, and to others.” (Catechism 1434)

Tom Clements Blogs
A man begs for alms at Our Lady of Health church in Hyderabad, India, on Sept. 8, 2016 — the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Give Alms to Please God

‘When you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.’ (Matthew 6:3-4)

Tom Clements Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up