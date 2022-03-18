Support the register

Four Ways Men and Women Are Complementary to One Another, New Book: How and How Not to Be Happy, and More Great Links!

4 Ways Men and Women Are Complementary To One Another – John S. Grabowski, Ph.D., at CatholicLink +1

New Book: How and How Not to Be Happy – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist +1

Creative Ways to Give Alms This Lent – Mytae Carrasco Wallace at Blessed Is She

The Most Powerful Prayer Book – Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life™

How Big Was Jesus in Mary’s Womb at the Visitation and What Could He Do? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

John the Baptist Mission – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Police Arrest, Drag Franciscan Priest Out of New York Abortion Facility (Video) – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Exorcist Diary: Our Lady Prays For Peace – Monsignore Stephen Rossetti at CatholicExorcism.org

What Is the Battle of Armageddon? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Two Commentaries on Liturgy - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., and David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing

Pope Francis Stresses Importance of Democracy, Why? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

