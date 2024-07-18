For the Love of the Eucharist: 6 Pilgrims on Why They Are in Indianapolis This Week

This event is not just a moment in time, but a testament to the enduring power of the Holy Eucharist in bringing people together and transforming lives.

After traversing the country for 61 days, Father Roger Landry, the only priest to walk an entire leg of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, finally arrived in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress.

In his words, the pilgrimage has transformed him.

“For two months, I had the privilege to carry Jesus almost every day for up to several hours, to travel with him exposed in a specially equipped van, to adore him in churches and to receive and give him to thousands. It’s been a 60-day retreat, full of both spiritual and physical exercises that have left me profoundly changed. It has shown me, and the Church in the U.S., that we can in fact do big, beautiful things for God if we continue to follow Christ on the path of Eucharistic love.”

On the 61st Day of the Seton Route Pilgrimage, we entered Lucas Oil Stadium with her image, her first class relic and a lot of joy.https://t.co/ZxAuDUejS8 pic.twitter.com/TSOocNTKZS — Fr. Roger Landry (@FrRogerLandry) July 18, 2024

And this week from the heartland of America, a powerful gathering of faith and unity is taking place. Families, young adults and teens, Carmelite nuns and Dominican priests, Catholics and even non-Catholics have come together for the National Eucharistic Congress, an event that promises profound spiritual renewal and a deeper sense of community.

Some voices, among the tens of thousands, now on the ground in Indiana share why they came to see Jesus.

Claire Fletcher, campus minister at Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha, Nebraska:

“I am a campus minister of an archdiocesan high school taking a small group of 10 students, including one gent who isn’t Catholic and a gal from the Eastern Orthodox Church who joins us for adoration regularly before school, to the National Eucharistic Congress. The young woman commented that the incense was familiar to her experience of the Divine Liturgy. One of my students has been begging for details on the congress all year, before we even knew we were taking a trip for sure. The excitement is building, and we are experiencing a revival here of a fiery love for the Lord that is wiping mediocrity from the face of the earth!

“I’m not sure if it’s JPII’s influence in the last 50 years or so, and his personal love of the Eucharist and young people, or the growing awareness of the lack of catechesis on the Eucharist, but there’s something moving in America. It’s like we understand the stakes now, and our faith rises and falls on our love of the Eucharist. I had friends across the country participating in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage ... people in tears of love for Our Lord. We are so grateful for how Christ in the Eucharist has rocked their world!

“Truly, I cannot think of a better reason to assemble, rejoice and celebrate in the United States! In a time where the world has forgotten her Lover who made her, who waits every day for just a chance, just a glimpse of his beloved, let’s remember! Let’s revive our dead world!”

Carmelite Sister Juana Teresa:

“The deep love our religious community has for Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament goes back to the founding of our congregation. During the persecution of Catholics in Mexico in the 1920s, our foundress, Mother Maria Luisa Josefa of the Most Blessed Sacrament, encouraged the sisters to keep their eyes fixed on Our Lord, making constant acts of adoration. She believed his presence was the only remedy for peace. Following her example, we are thrilled to share the love of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at the Congress.”

Carmelite Sister Juana Teresa (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Sister Juana Teresa and 21 other Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles are more than excited to attend, hoping to share their deep devotion to the Eucharist with others.

Sister Myriam:

“In a world increasingly plagued with cynicism, confusion and doubt, thousands of American Catholics are moving in unity towards Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. He has transformed our lives, and as we worship together, may this country be filled with his glory and the fire of his love.”

Sister Myriam (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Families, too, are participating in this historic event, hoping for a life-changing experience. One mother brought her entire family of nine along for the experience of a lifetime.

After trusting the Divine Physician to save her daughter's life, mom Jenna Bauer headed to Indianapolis.

“We are heading to the Eucharistic Congress as a family because there is no better way to bring us closer to the Holy Eucharist. Participating in such a large venue with Catholics from all over the world will be a blessing. It’s easy to get caught up in daily distractions, but assembling together as one big family of Christ will be a life-changing event.”

Opening night of the National Eucharistic Congress on Indianapolis (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Murielle Blanchard and her husband decided to drive across the country with their six young children, all under the age of 9, for this historic event.

“My husband and I have had a Eucharistic spirituality for a long time. Each of us attended daily Mass frequently growing up, and we began to do so together after we started dating at Wyoming Catholic College. We’ve made considerable efforts to continue putting our Eucharistic Lord at the center of our family life as our children came along, so attending the NEC as a family was an easy decision to make. We believe that the Eucharist is really ‘the source and summit’ of our Christian life, and we want our actions to reflect that belief as we live out our vocation. Not only that, but we know that living a holy family life would be completely impossible without relying on God every day. When we rely on ourselves, it quickly begins to feel like we’re stretched beyond our limits.

“We also want to show our kids that we really believe what we say we do, and, yes, it’s worth the extra effort to go on pilgrimage for Jesus! Lastly, we invited the people of our parish to write their prayer intentions in a book that we’re taking with us to the NEC, as a way of bringing our fellow parishioners with us in spirit on our summer pilgrimage. God wants us to worship him in community, so we decided to invite others who may not be able to attend, to participate spiritually in the NEC with us.”

Murielle Blanchard and her family pose for a photo. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

“I think our greatest desire is simply to attend with open hearts and see what Jesus will do — to be ready to receive his graces and carry those back into the life of our family and community. Family life can feel tedious at times, especially with children who are still very young. But as I remind myself, the more our hearts are humble and willing, the more Jesus can work miracles of grace in our hearts and our lives. Come, Holy Spirit!”

Father Michael Szwarc of St. Luke Catholic Church in Long Valley, New Jersey:

“An experience unlike any other, uniting tens of thousands of Catholics praising God, truly present in the Holy Eucharist: I can’t wait to experience the power of prayer in that united Church. Just thinking of this gives me chills and a sense of excitement. I believe that it will be a great time of personal renewal for me as a priest and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on all who attend. It will bring the experience of the living God and renewal to every nook and cranny of our local communities.

“Seeing Jesus present in the Blessed Sacrament, traveling from the four corners of the U.S. and leading many to one place to meet and worship him, gave me hope that his presence on the streets among us will bring unity and peace not only to us personally but also to this country. Jesus always reached out to people, inviting them to a personal encounter and encouraging them to begin a relationship with him, regardless of where they were on their faith journey. He was always available and approachable. I hope that those who have seen him walking in the monstrance carried by a priest will be reminded of his great love for all of us and feel inspired to deepen their own faith. This visible manifestation of his presence serves as a powerful reminder of his promise to be with us always.”

Father Michael singing songs with children at St. Luke's Catholic Preschool. Speaking to the Register about how to teach young ones about the Real Presence, he said, "This mystery will slowly unfold as they grow in their faith and continue learning about Jesus’ greatest gift to us – the gift of Himself." (Photo: Alyssa Murphy )

As pilgrims gather, each one carries hope for a deepened faith, some carrying crosses of cancer diagnoses or a broken marriage. Some are desperate to help revive true belief in the Real Presence: Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ. This event is not just a moment in time, but a testament to the enduring power of the Holy Eucharist in bringing people together and transforming lives.

From all walks of life, pilgrims have come together, united in faith and devotion, at the National Eucharistic Congress. May we pray for this event to change hearts for Christ! And be sure to tune in on EWTN or livestream!