Eucharist is My Strength in Difficult Times, Bishop Tells International Eucharistic Congress

During the interview, Bishop Cantú shared a personal reflection of his experience of Jesus in the Eucharist based on his 30 years as a priest and 16 as a bishop.

A moving experience at his father’s deathbed forever marked the Eucharistic devotion of Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, California.

In addition, he said, his own experience during difficult times in his priestly life makes it clear: The center of our faith is Jesus in the Eucharist and deepening our relationship with him.

In an interview with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, at the International Eucharistic Congress — which began Sunday in Quito, Ecuador — Cantú, the son of Mexican parents, explained that the importance of a Eucharistic congress is to integrate “theological formation with sacramental and devotional life.”

“This attracts more people of faith, it’s a true expression of faith,” continued the prelate, who is originally from Houston.

After having experienced the National Eucharistic Congress in the United States, which at the end of July brought together some 60,000 attendees in Indianapolis, Cantú said he considers it important for the Church in the United States to have “an idea of ​​how Eucharistic devotion is lived out worldwide.”

“I grew up in a Hispanic community in the United States, and I have seen how this devotion is lived out, how the processions touch the heart and are moving. But I am also interested in seeing what devotions come from other parts of the world,” he commented.

The bishop noted that the International Eucharistic Congress “is a clear opportunity to return to the core of our faith, which is Jesus in the Eucharist … This is what fulfills us as Christians, as Catholics.”

“It’s important to remember that Christ is already active in the hearts of those who are called. They don’t come to the Eucharist without Christ, in his word and grace, already being present in them. The Second Vatican Council speaks of the four presences of Christ in the Eucharist: in his people, in the celebrant, in the proclaimed word, and of course, in the Eucharistic elements,” explained Cantú, who also holds a doctorate in theology.

This encounter of the Christian with the Blessed Sacrament “is a path that the Holy Spirit guides us to follow, to encounter Christ, and Christ leads us to the Father,” he added.

“This congress is an opportunity to deepen that relationship with him and be nourished to bring that presence of Christ to our communities, to our homes, to our jobs,” he added.

Finally, he invited the faithful to, besides listening closely to the presentations and observing the faith and devotion of the Church during these days, “to take a few moments of silence, because that is where Christ wants to speak to us, in our conscience and in our heart.”

Bishop Cantú’s profound experience of Jesus in the Eucharist

During the interview, Bishop Cantú shared a personal reflection of his experience of Jesus in the Eucharist based on his 30 years as a priest and 16 as a bishop.

Bishop Óscar Cantú in an interview with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, on Sept. 8, 2024. Credit: Diego López Marina/EWTN News

“Over the years, there have been times when I have felt worn out or overwhelmed by some crisis. Sometimes, as I sit in my chapel in the morning to talk to Jesus, I find myself at a loss for words. I know he is present, but sometimes I just sit and say to him, ‘Here I am.’ Even though I don’t always feel his presence intensely, something happens when I celebrate Mass, even in the privacy of my chapel. The words of the Eucharist and the prayers of the Church touch my heart, open it, and kindle the light of Christ,” he said.

Bishop Cantú is also quite sure that his relationship with the Eucharist has been a source of strength throughout his priestly and episcopal ministry.

“In those moments of tiredness or difficulty, the Eucharist is what fills me anew,” he said. “Through the celebration of Mass, I encounter Christ in a unique way, and I know that he is always there, giving me his light and his peace.”

A Eucharistic Experience That Marked His Life

The prelate recalled a moving Eucharistic experience from his time as a priest that he considers miraculous, when his father, on his deathbed, managed to receive Jesus in Communion, a moment that left a deep impression on him.

“My father became paralyzed, and my mother took care of him at home. We, his eight children, whenever we could, helped with whatever was needed. For my father, as a Hispanic man, it was difficult not to be able to dress himself or do things for himself. He suffered greatly in his ego; he did not understand why, after having worked so hard during his life, in his old age he was going through this. He fell into a rather deep depression,” the bishop related.

“I remember one particular moment when I went to visit him. He wasn’t responding, he wasn’t talking to my mother or me. I talked to him, but I wasn’t getting a response. Finally, when my time to return to my parish was running out, I said to him: ‘Daddy, I brought the Eucharist, do you want to receive it?’ Immediately, he looked me straight in the eyes and said, ‘Yes. ’ He took my mother’s hand and we began to pray together. My father, the teacher, prayed all the prayers with us,” Cantú recounted.

“He listened, but he did not respond to his son or his wife. However, when I mentioned the presence of Christ, he responded with that hope of someone who is in the darkness… and sometimes, just mentioning Jesus Christ gives us hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he concluded.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.