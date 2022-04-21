Support the register

FBI Arrests My Friends After Discovering They Found Aborted Babies, Touring the Fifth Circle, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

FBI Arrests My Friends After Discovering They Found Aborted Babies – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1

Touring the Fifth Circle – Edward Feser, Ph.D. +1

You Have Three Gifts from Jesus’ Three Victories Over Temptation – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

The Justice of Ukraine’s Cause – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

CBS News Showcases Father Mike Schmitz’ #1 ‘Bible in a Year’ Podcast in TV Interview – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Well-Read Mom Celebrates 10 Years of Fostering Community and Literature – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester Skips Commencement Over “Gay” and “BLM” Flags – John Burger at Aleteia

Eucharistic Prayer I — From Daily Use to Muted Gem – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Conclave Rehearsals, Those Too Much Forgotten Questions on God and Man – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo Blog

New York City: Opus Dei at Saint Agnes Canceled Sunday Traditional Mass after Decades of Tradition – Fr. Z’s Blog

What Is to be Done? Pope Francis and Geopolitics – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Pope Francis’ Apology to Indigenous in Canada is Poorly Timed and Dangerous – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

No “Just Wars”? – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

