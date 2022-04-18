Support the register

Exorcist Diary: Priests Suffer Demonic Obsessions, An Orderly Account: A Comparison of the Synoptic Gospels, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exorcist Diary: Priests Suffer Demonic Obsessions – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org +1

An Orderly Account: A Comparison of the Synoptic Gospels – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei +1

How To Pray? Three Ways to Encounter the Lord – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

Is Maternity Leave Pro-Life? – Samantha Povlock at Aleteia

On the Evils of Contraception and Abortion – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

Cultivate Fidelity in Times of Suffering – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

What’s the Difference between Confession and Spiritual Direction? – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Christopher Dawson and the Formation of Christendom – Joseph Tuttle at Catholic365

The Sciences and Homophiliac Synodality – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Ten Sins of Gay Surrogacy – Leila M. Miller at Crisis Magazine

Transactional Catholicism – Father Bill Peckman at Roman Catholic Man

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

