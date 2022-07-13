Eucharistic Revival, World’s Oldest Man Goes Viral on Instagram With a Rosary in His Hands, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Eucharistic Revival – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
World’s Oldest Man Goes Viral on Instagram, with a Rosary in His Hands – Francisco Veneto at Aleteia
Marian Book Breaks Open the Scriptures Through Our Lady’s Eyes – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Ornamental and Heraldic Woodcarver Patrick Damiaens of Belgium – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Corpus Christi 2022 Photopost – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Why Catholic Art, Literature in Particular, Matters – Gracjan Kraszewski at Catholic Stand
Viewers Outraged: DirecTV Latin America to Remove EWTN from Platform – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Who Can Be Saved? – Joseph J. Plaud at Missio Dei
The Pride Movement has Nothing to be Proud Of – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
Fr. Z Defends St. Philip Neri’s Confraternity from Gloria.tv – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
False Binary between Progressive Accommodators, ‘Rad Trad’ Restorationists – Larry Chapp, Th.D., at The Catholic World Report
Bishop Schneider’s New Book “Springtime” a Worthy Successor of “Christus Vincit” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5
I Pray Pope Francis Would Stop Stereotyping Catholics Who are Trying – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
