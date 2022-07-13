Eucharistic Revival, World’s Oldest Man Goes Viral on Instagram With a Rosary in His Hands, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Revival – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

World’s Oldest Man Goes Viral on Instagram, with a Rosary in His Hands – Francisco Veneto at Aleteia

Marian Book Breaks Open the Scriptures Through Our Lady’s Eyes – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Ornamental and Heraldic Woodcarver Patrick Damiaens of Belgium – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Corpus Christi 2022 Photopost – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Why Catholic Art, Literature in Particular, Matters – Gracjan Kraszewski at Catholic Stand

Viewers Outraged: DirecTV Latin America to Remove EWTN from Platform – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Who Can Be Saved? – Joseph J. Plaud at Missio Dei

The Pride Movement has Nothing to be Proud Of – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Fr. Z Defends St. Philip Neri’s Confraternity from Gloria.tv – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

False Binary between Progressive Accommodators, ‘Rad Trad’ Restorationists – Larry Chapp, Th.D., at The Catholic World Report

Bishop Schneider’s New Book “Springtime” a Worthy Successor of “Christus Vincit” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5

I Pray Pope Francis Would Stop Stereotyping Catholics Who are Trying – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

