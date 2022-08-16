Support the register

Edith Stein Converted to Catholicism After Reading This Book, A Closer Look at Pope Pius X’s Leonine Mantum, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross aka Edith Stein Stumbling Stone Memorial Photo
Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross aka Edith Stein Stumbling Stone Memorial Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Bernhard Riedl from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Edith Stein Converted to Catholicism after Reading this Book – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

A Closer Look at Leonine Mantum Shown in Grand Photographic Portrait of Pope Pius X – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

What was the “Miracle of the Orient”? – Get Fed

When Emperor Henry was Miraculously Cured by Michael the Archangel – Mary O’Regan at The Path Less Taken

The Christian Environmentalism that the Media Choose to Ignore – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Book Review: Choosing to See Beauty by Maura Preszler – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

What is This Fascination with Altars? – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

Is It a Mortal Sin for Parents to Send Their Children to Public Schools? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cooperation with Sins against Prudence and Chastity – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Vatican II and the Reform of the Rite of Mass, A Short History – Father Uwe M. Lang at Adoremus Bulletin

What Ever Happened to the Opposite Sex? Gender Is a Social Construct? – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Catholics Protest Injustice in Sexual Abuse Case of Bishop Befriended by Pope – The Pillar

Don’t Overlook That White Cotton Tee – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Archbishop’s Traditional Latin Mass Restrictions Show Why Traditionis Custodes Must Be Reversed – Noah Peters at Crisis Magazine

