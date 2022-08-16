Edith Stein Converted to Catholicism After Reading This Book, A Closer Look at Pope Pius X’s Leonine Mantum, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Edith Stein Converted to Catholicism after Reading this Book – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

A Closer Look at Leonine Mantum Shown in Grand Photographic Portrait of Pope Pius X – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

What was the “Miracle of the Orient”? – Get Fed

When Emperor Henry was Miraculously Cured by Michael the Archangel – Mary O’Regan at The Path Less Taken

The Christian Environmentalism that the Media Choose to Ignore – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Book Review: Choosing to See Beauty by Maura Preszler – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

What is This Fascination with Altars? – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

Is It a Mortal Sin for Parents to Send Their Children to Public Schools? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cooperation with Sins against Prudence and Chastity – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Vatican II and the Reform of the Rite of Mass, A Short History – Father Uwe M. Lang at Adoremus Bulletin

What Ever Happened to the Opposite Sex? Gender Is a Social Construct? – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Catholics Protest Injustice in Sexual Abuse Case of Bishop Befriended by Pope – The Pillar

Don’t Overlook That White Cotton Tee – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Archbishop’s Traditional Latin Mass Restrictions Show Why Traditionis Custodes Must Be Reversed – Noah Peters at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit